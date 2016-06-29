Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Unveils New Website

ORLANDO, JUNE 29, 2016 — Professional Wireless Systems (PWS),a Masque Sound Company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, is pleased to announce the unveiling of its new company website — www.professionalwireless.com. The new website presents a user-friendly interface with a contemporary look.

The new site features a straightforward navigation system, detailing the services PWS offers to the professional audio industry, as well as company news and gear highlights. An enhanced eCommerce section catalogues products and lists detailed information and specs. Frequent users can create accounts to easily re-order supplies and track order history. The shopping cart has been rebuilt from the ground up with a streamlined appearance, and is simpler to use and understand. Companies with tax exemption certificates will be able to easily upload their documents and apply them to purchases made online.

“The best part about the new website is its ability for PWS to update its information on a regular basis, keeping our customers informed of new products, news and endeavors,” says Jim Van Winkle, general manager, PWS. “We are able to implement new functionality and supply current informational material that will be beneficial to the wireless community.”

For more information about Professional Wireless Systems, visit http://www.professionalwireless.com.

About Professional Wireless Systems (PWS)

Based in Orlando, Florida, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Masque Sound. Founded in 1992 by James Stoffo, a longtime engineer, technician and broadcast coordination consultant, PWS specializes in developing innovative gear for the increasing demands of RF equipment.

PWS has developed such wireless products as the GX-4/GX-8 combiner and the PWS Helical and Domed Helical Antennas. The company also develops and produces custom system packages and hardware, as well as builds custom antenna systems and specialized accessories. PWS has supplied and supported wireless systems for notable events, including Super Bowl 50, Coachella, as well as several events for the NBA and Joel Osteen. For more information, visit www.professionalwireless.com.