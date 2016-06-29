Auralex® Now Shipping Studio6™ Bass Trap

– Studio6™ Bass Trap provides effective broadband control from 40 Hz and up, providing

Indianapolis, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, is now shipping the new Studio6™ Bass Trap.



Low-frequency sound waves are extremely long – and thus very strong – they are the toughest to control. This is true no matter whether you’re attempting to block their transmission to a neighboring space or trying to absorb them to clean up the low frequency response within a room. Controlling low frequency sound is harder than controlling mid- or high-frequency sound and generally requires more effort and expense.

In order to address these concerns, Auralex developed the Studio6™ Bass Trap, which provides effective broadband control from 40 Hz and up, providing low-frequency control in a 2' x 4' footprint with slim 6" profile. In order to address a growing need requested by Auralex customers, the Studio6 is stand-mountable, using the optional ProMAX stands, allowing the panels to be used in a number of temporary recording and mixing situations or where a permanent installation is not possible or desired. The Studio6 also mounts to room walls and corners using Auralex TubeTak Pro™

Wall & corner mounting option: TubeTak Pro™

