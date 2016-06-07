Amp Up Your Live Streams to YouTube and Facebook with mimoLive

Puchheim, Germany – June 7, 2016 –Boinx Software has just announced the release of mimoLive, the multi-in, multi-out live video engine. A complete overhaul of the popular BoinxTV live video production system, mimoLive includes a number of exciting new features for optimal live streaming across multiple platforms and is the perfect solution for everything from school morning announcements and community TV, to events and conferences, podcasting and webinars, video game streaming and more. mimoLive features a new, easier to use interface, built-in live streaming, a robust 64-bit architecture and new layers for more creative freedom, among many other upgrades.

“I always wanted to have my own TV studio in my living room that I could operate easily and that would allow me to produce my own news show,” says Oliver Breidenbach, CEO of Boinx Software. “With mimoLive, that dream has come true for not just me, but a lot of people out there who have important messages to share but are lacking the resources needed to run a traditional broadcast. This new release is especially useful for teachers because they can offer their students the real, invaluable and exciting experience of creating their own TV program.”

mimoLive minimizes hassle and adds to the fun of live broadcasting by cutting down on production time. Giving users major bang for their buck, it includes powerful tools at an extremely affordable price. Easy to learn and master, mimoLive is the perfect on-the-go TV studio platform for everyone from the novice, such as schoolchildren producing their own weather channel to learn about weather systems, to the enthusiast podcaster, to the professional, who can easily integrate mimoLive's graphic power and versatility into an existing SDI broadcast workflow, for example to augment the Blackmagic Design ATEM family of switchers. The live video production system from Boinx Software offers the gamut of professional to wildly creative features that will satisfy every broadcaster’s dream.

mimoLive’s new key features include:

Live Streaming: Broadcast live video from sporting events, breaking newscasts, conferences, concerts, video games and more to YouTube, Facebook, Twitch or any other RTMP-based streaming service, without the need for any additional hardware. Simply set up your streaming service credentials, and start streaming.

Direct Manipulation in Layers: An upgrade to the popular layers feature in BoinxTV, users can now instantly and easily adjust all visual elements including graphics information and lower thirds within the recording, thanks to direct manipulation.

64-bit Architecture: Boinx rebuilt many parts of mimoLive from scratch to make it more powerful and, at the same time, more stable. Taking advantage of the modern 64-bit hardware power, users can now add more video and graphics assets than ever before without the risk of running out of memory.

Frosted Glass Effects: Create great looking lower thirds and graphics with frosted glass effects. Thanks to a vast set of layers and visuals, any mimoLive broadcast will look ready for primetime, as if the pros at today's major broadcasting companies had done it themselves.

New Interface, New Features: A landmark release, mimoLive has a brand new look and feel. Giving it a more professional look allowed Boinx to increase the usability of mimoLive, making it even more intuitive and convenient to use, so that everyone can enjoy it.

And more great new features!

Live-keying for users to key out green or blue screen or any background color they like in real time

High-resolution file recording straight to disk

A built-in video switcher that supports up to nine video sources

The ability to play out video in a user's existing broadcasting environment, such as a projector on stage or to a live TV network feed

Extremely customizable to perfect the look and feel of any situation

System Requirements: OS X 10.10 or newer

Tutorial Videos to Make You a mimoLive Pro

To streamline the transition between BoinxTV and mimoLive, Boinx has posted a series of YouTube episodes on setup and use. Bastian Wölfle, product manager of mimoLive, has created numerous short tutorials to show users how to record and stream events, lectures, TV shows and more. To tune in, please visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqmpupU7CLwgLeSDTm5df_kD8d5S5WnfC.

mimoLive Pricing and Availability

mimoLive is available now through the Boinx website and authorized resellers, for the following pricing* bracket. Users who upgrade from BoinxTV will receive 30% off their purchase. For more information on mimoLive, please visit https://boinx.com/mimolive/.

Term // Private/Edu // Commercial // Broadcast

1 month // 19.00* // 69.00 // 199.00

1 year // 199.00 // 699.00 // 1999.00

3 years // 399.00 // 1399.00 // 3999.00

*All prices are in USD

Request a Media Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review mimoLive. For more information, please contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com. For press images, please visit https://boinx.com/press/media/.

mimoLive: The Successor to BoinxTV

After seven years of incremental improvements delivered via more than 30 free updates, this update to BoinxTV is such a big leap that Boinx Software decided to give it a new name rather than just a new version number. The change also represents a commitment to a new development strategy, with quicker improvements without the need to withhold features for the next big update. For more information on the upgrade, please visit https://boinx.com/mimolive/.

About Boinx Software

Located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany, Boinx Software Ltd. develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac® platform and iOS devices including the iPhone®, iPad® and iPod®. Honored with numerous Apple Design Awards and coveted spots on the Mac App Store’s Best Apps of the Year list, the extensive family of Boinx apps includes iStopMotion for Mac, iStopMotion for iPad, FotoMagico, mimoLive (formerly BoinxTV), Mouseposé, You Gotta See This!, PhotoPresenter for iOS, and PhotoWall+ for tvOS Boinx’s newest social photo wall for sharing and saving crowd-sourced photos. Boinx Software has also been instrumental in the developmental processes of popular apps including Heads Up!, Ellen DeGeneres’s charades party game, and the Leica T iPhone and iPad app, the elegant remote companion to the Leica T digital camera.

Follow Boinx Software on Twitter and Facebook.

Press Contact

Zazil Media Group

Anya Nelson

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 617.817.6559

mimoLive Home Broadcast Studio