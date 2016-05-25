Waves Audio Announces the DTS Neural™ Surround Collection

KNOXVILLE, TN — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, and DTS®, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and enhancement technologies, have collaborated to create the DTS Neural Surround Collection, a bundle including three plugins – DTS Neural Surround DownMix, DTS Neural Surround UpMix and DTS Neural Mono2Stereo.



DTS Neural Surround DownMix: This plugin reduces multichannel surround sound to a stereo mix while accurately representing the original intent of the content creator. Featuring the patented Active Correction Technology, DTS Neural Surround DownMix fixes common downmix issues, such as comb filtering and spatial inaccuracies. The result is a natural-sounding stereo mix that is spatially true to the original multichannel localization.

DTS Neural Surround UpMix: The industry leader for live and post-production workflows, this plugin provides unparalleled control and consistency when creating 5.1 or 7.1 content from stereo or 5.1 source material. DTS Neural Surround UpMix is intended for projects where original source elements are not available in the desired multichannel mixing format. Combining precision and creative flexibility, DTS Neural Surround UpMix provides comprehensive creative controls for soundfield width and depth, channel layout, output levels, LFE filtering and final limiting. Audio stems processed with DTS Neural Surround UpMix properly downmix in the consumer environment.

DTS Neural Mono2Stereo: This plugin provides complete control over how mono elements are positioned and perceived in the final stereo or 5.1 mix. By assigning multiple DTS Neural Mono2Stereo instances on sub-mixes or individual mono sources, audio elements can be spatially separated to preserve intelligibility and create an enveloping image, nearly indistinguishable from native stereo content.

Mick Olesh, Waves EVP of Sales & Marketing, comments, “We are excited to join forces with DTS, enabling our users to benefit from having access to a variety of tools that greatly enhance their processing capabilities and cater to their specific needs to ensure the highest level of professionalism.”

“DTS continually strives to make the world sound better, and that means working with leading partners in the business, like Waves,” said Bill Neighbors, General Manager, Pro Audio, DTS, Inc. "This unique bundle gives both production and live mixers the tools needed to create and deliver multi-channel audio content.”

Learn more: http://www.waves.com/bundles/dts-neural-surround-collection.

