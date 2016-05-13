Viacom Media Networks Music and Entertainment Group Installs Axon's Synapse Modular System in New Atlas Truck

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 10, 2016 -- Utah Scientific, the worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers, today announced that Viacom Media Networks Music and Entertainment Group has purchased and installed an Axon Synapse modular signal-processing system for its Atlas remote-production truck.

Designed to support demanding, mission-critical applications in broadcasting, Synapse is a modular system containing multiple 19-inch frames, active hot-swappable cards, and mostly passive connector panels. Viacom's Atlas truck, one of the largest production vehicles of its type, is used for HD and 3 Gigabit location work and live events, including several 4K productions scheduled for 2016. Synapse components in Viacom's Axon equipment acquisition include a GDR416 quad 1 x 4 4K distribution amplifier module, a U4T100 4K production tool box module, and multiple SynView modules to create a 40-channel multiviewer. Axon Cerebrum broadcast control and monitoring software provides a single, easy-to-use interface for the Synapse system.

"We feel we've made an excellent choice with the Utah Scientific/Axon equipment that we've installed on the Atlas truck," said Danny Walters, director of remote engineering for Viacom's Music and Entertainment Group. "The price point of all the modules was very competitive, and saving money is always a plus. The simplicity of the included Cerebrum software and the features inside the Synapse modules were strong factors in our choice of these products."

Other factors in Viacom's decision included the considerable rack-space savings of the Synapse modular system, the multiviewer cards' low latency during live events, and the frame sync card's ability to support future quad-linking for 4K productions. Finally, the sturdy construction of the Axon frame and cards makes them well-suited for a tough remote-truck environment.

As master distributor in the U.S. for the Axon product line, Utah Scientific provided installation and support services for the deployment.

"We are happy to provide Axon products within such a high-profile production vehicle," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO, Utah Scientific Inc. "Our industry-leading router technology, together with Axon's advanced solutions in modular design, will enhance Viacom's remote productions for many years to come."

# # #

About Axon Digital Design

Headquartered in the Netherlands and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures, and markets high-quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing, control, and monitoring of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering, and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability, and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. More information is available at www.axon.tv.

About Viacom MTV

MTV is the world's premier youth entertainment brand. With a global reach of more than a half-billion households, MTV is the cultural home of the millennial generation, music fans and artists, and a pioneer in creating innovative programming for young people. MTV reflects and creates pop culture with its Emmy®, Grammy® and Peabody® award-wining content built around compelling storytelling, music discovery and activism across TV, online and mobile. MTV's sibling networks, MTV2 and mtvU, each deliver unparalleled customized content for young males, music fans and college students.

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/Utah/UtahScientific_Synapse-SFR18-Open-Perspective.png

Image Caption: Viacom has installed Axon's Synapse in its Atlas 4K remote-production truck.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Viacom Media Networks Music and Entertainment Group Installs Axon's Synapse Modular System in New Atlas Truck - http://goo.gl/NvzlSX

Follow Utah Scientific:

https://www.facebook.com/utahscientific/

https://twitter.com/UtahSci

https://www.linkedin.com/company/utah-scientific