Cinegy Air PRO now available on AWS Marketplace

Munich, Germany 12 May 2016 – Cinegy Air PRO, which includes a real-time playout server with multi-channel broadcast automation software for SD and HD playout, is now available for purchase on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

All of Cinegy’s software technology will migrate to the AWS Marketplace as part of the company’s “Cinegy as a Service” initiative, the first being Cinegy Air PRO. In addition to real-time SD and HD playout, Cinegy Air PRO also provides EAS, Nielsen watermarking, and in-built channel branding which makes it easy to control multiple channels that air identical content but require regionalised commercials and branding. Users can also mix codecs, resolutions, and aspect ratios in a single playlist.

Because Cinegy software is designed from the ground up to be GPU based, Cinegy Air PRO users will enjoy the multiple benefits of processing power, functionality, and playout efficiency by taking advantage of having the software hosted on AWS using GPU instances.

A core value of Cinegy as a Service is that users only pay for what they need, when they need it, which means there is no upfront investment. When the need for increased system capacity arises those requirements can be rapidly addressed and far more accurately planned and budgeted. Due to the hardware resiliency and data protection the AWS platform provides, there is no need to dedicate in-house resources for such support.

Cinegy Co-owner and Managing Director Jan Weigner said, “This is a significant step for all users of Cinegy software. In addition to it being a highly economic approach to playout, its virtually unlimited scalability is matched only by its flexibility. The future of playout is now the present.”

Anyone from an individual to a broadcast organisation interested in deploying Cinegy Air PRO simply needs to register with the AWS Marketplace. Once the AWS account has been created and an ID obtained, they can then choose their software package and method of payment.

Further announcements of Cinegy software migrating to AWS will be made as they occur.