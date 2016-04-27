Cinegy the choice for Lifetime Turkey

Munich, Germany 27 April 2016 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced that Lifetime® Turkey has installed a fully IT-based Cinegy solution for everything from ingest to playout for the channel’s launch on 26 April 2016.

Lifetime Turkey is the latest addition to the A+E Networks® global footprint of lifestyle channels and is a joint venture between A+E Networks and MCD Medya, one of Turkey’s leading digital media multi-developers and distributors. Lifetime Turkey will be free-to-air in the country, where it has the potential to reach more than 19 million households.

The Cinegy software modules, supplied and installed by Cinegy’s partner in Turkey, Orsatek, which specializes in media asset management, automation, and workflow, are comprised of 10 software modules or bundles that includes, but is not limited to, Cinegy Archive, Cinegy Air PRO, Cinegy Desktop, Cinegy Route, Cinegy Encoder, and Cinegy Multiviewer.

Lifetime Turkey initiated the order for Cinegy software in mid-March 2016 with Orsatek, who delivered and installed the software in slightly less than two weeks. Lifetime Turkey completed acceptance tests and integrations during the first week of April.

MCD Medya’s Consultant Murat Saygi said, “Cinegy software is widely used in Turkey, one of the world’s most robust television markets, so not only did we have solid, demonstrable reference sites, we also knew that we would have easy access to local technical support, skilled operators, and experienced users.

“The Cinegy technology solves the needs of a linear TV channel, i.e., capturing live and archived materials; editing; scheduling; play out and channel branding; monitoring and routing, all in an IP-based environment. We do not have a single SDI in our system. We needed a highly efficient, reliable system that could readily integrate with our traffic systems and A+E Networks’ infrastructure, and on those counts alone, Cinegy has already shown itself to be an excellent return on our investment.”

Cinegy Managing Director and Co-owner Jan Weigner said, “A good reputation is only maintained by making good on promise. Doing what you say you can, and will, do. We’ve proven time and again that our software can, and will, do not only what we say it can do, but often succeed far beyond the initial expectations. We pride ourselves on that, and we’re proud that MCD Medya and Lifetime Turkey have not only placed their confidence in us, but are about to play a major role in validating just what can be achieved in software-defined television.”