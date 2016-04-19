AES Paris Convention Technical Program and Events Calendar Go Live

— Event details and four-day convention schedule now available online and through the free AES Events app —



New York, NY, April 18, 2016 — The Audio Engineering Society has released the detailed Technical Program and Events calendar for the upcoming 140th AES International Convention at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France, June 4 through June 7. Available both online and through the AES Events mobile app, the 140th AES Convention calendar offers complete details on Papers, Engineering Briefs, Workshops and Tutorials, Special Events, Student and Career activities, and more. In addition, information on the growing list of companies displaying the latest gear and technologies on the AES Exhibition Floor have been posted – in fact the exhibition floor space itself is almost sold out. Early registration pricing on All Access credentials and free Exhibits-Plus badges are available up until May 19.

This year’s AES Paris Convention once again will present four days of professional audio research and technology by many of the biggest names in the industry, exploring a wide array of topics and issues from the past, present, and future of audio. Immersive sound, including numerous listening opportunities, is an emphasis woven throughout the program. Papers and Engineering Briefs sessions showcase the work of over 120 researchers on topics ranging from 3D Recording and Reproduction, Binaural Listening, Bluetooth Technologies, Digital Filter Design, and other in-depth areas of interest, while Workshop events will bring together panels of experts to a range of provocative and practical topics including Music Production for Film, Wind Noise in Microphones, Expert Transfer Techniques, and more.

Another popular set of events at AES conventions are the Tutorials sessions, which provide a varied horizon of presentations on important audio fundamentals, for beginners and seasoned professionals alike, on 3D and Binaural Listening, Audio Forensics and Sound Design, to name but a few. Student and Career Development events throughout the convention include a Career and Education Fair, Recording Competition and Critiques, Student Delegate Assemblies, and other exclusive networking opportunities.

Unique to this convention is also the series of special events called “Audio Projections.” You will, of course, spend a lot of time talking and thinking about audio, but here is an opportunity to just listen and enjoy. After all, this is why we actually work in this industry.

Complete AES 140th International Convention Technical Program and Detailed Calendar are available on the AES website at http://www.aes.org/events/140/program/ and also via a free update to the AES Events mobile app (iOS and Android), which offers conventions maps, scheduling, social media interaction, and other helpful guides to making the most of your convention.

Early Registration pricing and free Exhibits-Plus badges are currently available. http://www.aes.org/events/140/registration/. Member and Student discounts apply.

Find out more about the Audio Engineering Society at aes.org.

