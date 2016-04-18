Appear TV Demonstrates New 10g Video Firewall Router at the 2016 NAB Show

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 18, 2016 – Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and IP television, will be demonstrating its new Video Firewall Router with 10G interface for its new X20 High-Speed Networking Unit at the 2016 NAB Show (Booth SU3116). The addition of the Video Firewall Router capabilities further reinforces Appear TV’s support of the broadcast industry’s move to an all-IP delivery.

The Video Firewall Router will provide the high data capacity interfaces from 10 GB and security required to support the transport of broadcast quality video both internally in a headend and when transmitting between sites over IP. More than a traditional enterprise firewall router, the Appear TV video router supports the multiple GBs of UDP multicast traffic required for the IP streaming of video; encryption capabilities when transmitting over a public IP network; and offers a redundancy solution specifically designed for broadcast applications.

Initially the Video Firewall Router will support MPEG-TS data for all Video formats such as MPEG-2, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC and H.265/HEVC. This will be supplied as standard on the X20 and there is the option to add additional features such as multiplexing and later on, uncompressed data.

Bulk configuration will be offered through a new graphical user interface. Configuration capabilities will be search- and multi-select-based. To further ensure a quality transmission, the Video Firewall Router comes equipped with Appear TV’s self-managing N+1 redundancy solution, a pair of ultra-reliable, hardware-based and fully integrated 1+1-redundant control cards that comprehensively manage redundancy switching without the need for third-party network managing software.

“An IP network is, by nature, a two way communication, open for all devices connected to the network,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “Access can be limited by performing complex routing rules, but since routers normally only analyze on layer 2 or 3, they have very limited understanding of the content being transmitted. Whether you’re distributing content over an IP connection, between departments in the same company, a local head-end network and the customer network, or reselling content to third-party companies over IP, you do not want the customers to have access to your core network. Our Video Firewall Router has been specifically designed to manage this securely and accommodate the bandwidth required for IP delivery.”

During this transition to all-IP delivery, many broadcasters are working in hybrid workflows that combine IP with older technology, such as satellite. As the Video Firewall Router is part of Appear TV’s modular concept, which supports signal input from any carrier to any other signal output, the router is designed to support a variety of input sources.Appear TV’s modular concept provides users with a selection of modules to create a video processing solution custom tailored to their needs. This modular platform also lets users have multiple distribution format processes originating from one chassis, which will help them save on hardware space and make it easy to make additions and upgrades as new formats and transmission technologies arise.

About Appear TV

