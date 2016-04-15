Cobalt Digital and PESA Announce Global Strategic Partnership

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- April 12, 2016 -- Cobalt Digital today announced it has entered into a global strategic partnership with PESA, a worldwide leader in audio and video routing and IP streaming. The partnership enables the two companies to integrate their complementary technologies, create synergistic bundled solutions, and take advantage of joint sales opportunities for optimal market penetration and geographic coverage.

"Cobalt's essential terminal and convergence products are synergistic with PESA's routing and control products. This strategic partnership plays to both of our technical strengths, benefitting all markets with overall competitive bundled solutions comprised of quality products that integrate specialized technology," said Bob McAlpine, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital. "From a business standpoint, we'll be able to unify our sales teams and open up new market opportunities for both of our respective product lines. Cobalt is a dominant broadcast/sports market seller, while PESA dominates government, corporate, educational, and industrial markets. Our companies will cross-pollinate those markets with more cost-effective and technologically attractive bundles."

Initially, Cobalt and PESA have integrated the Cobalt BBG-1070 multiviewer and PESA's Cougar and Cheetah routers, with all information and parameters being displayed on PESA's Windows®-based CATTRAX Software Control GUI. This integration enables plug-and-play functionality for both product groups in an expandable package with routing and monitor display. The combination is an example of the best-of-breed solutions the companies will be able to offer based on Cobalt's wide range of convergence products and PESA's leading routing and streaming products.

"Cobalt brings skills, relationships, and a product portfolio that wonderfully complements the PESA offerings. At the same time, Cobalt's tremendous energy, experience, and talent makes the partnership a good cultural fit," said John T. Wright, SVP, sales and business development at PESA. "We have already been working together to our customers' benefit. Going forward, our joint knowledge and experience will bring to market innovative and exciting products for our clients."

Cobalt and PESA will demonstrate their first integrated solution at the 2016 NAB Show in Cobalt Digital booth N1418 and PESA booth SL4621. More information about Cobalt Digital and its products is available at www.cobaltdigital.com. More information about PESA and its products is available at www.pesa.com.

About PESA

As a leading provider of audio/video (A/V) baseband and IP connectivity products, PESA offers a wide selection of multi-path streaming products, routing switchers, matrix switchers, extenders, converters, media extenders, and signal processing gear to support government, military, industrial, commercial, medical, broadcast, and mobile truck applications. From large- to small-scale A/V routing and extender products to multiple IP streaming appliances, PESA offers a diverse suite of A/V products, all of which are supported by 24/7 technical support. PESA is located in Huntsville, Ala., with regional sales offices throughout North America and China. Our cost-effective solutions are available around the world through our industry-leading team of Channel Partners offering local support and installation. All products mentioned herein are trademarked property. Learn more about us at www.pesa.com. Follow us on Twitter: @PESA_ONLINE and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/pesa.

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group" line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 3G/HD/SD conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

