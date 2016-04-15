Broadpeak, Alpha Networks, and Squadeo Join Forces to Simplify Multiscreen Video Delivery and Improve QoE

RENNES, France--April 12, 2016-- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and services for pay TV operators and content providers, today announced that it has teamed up with Alpha Networks, an innovative software company focused on CMS/CRM back-ends, and Squadeo, a leading global provider of video players, to create a complete turnkey solution for content distribution, including offer and subscriber management, and playback on all device types. The platform guarantees a unique video experience for end-users on any device.

"User experience is of the utmost importance when it comes to pay-TV services," said Nicolas Delahaye, CTO at Squadeo. "Together with our partners, we are offering a differentiated experience, with YouTube-like scrubbing and instant Facebook-like video startup that responds to end-users' expectations."

"By bringing to market a fully integrated solution that addresses the video expectations created by big players such as Google and Netflix, Alpha Networks, Broadpeak, and Squadeo allow operators to compete on a similar footing," said Guillaume Devezeaux, CTO at Alpha Networks.

The end-to-end solution provides pay-TV operators with a validated offering from three technology providers with years of expertise and numerous OTT multiscreen deployments. In addition to the standard features expected from a robust video delivery system, the solution increases innovation and synergy, leading to superior experiences for operators and their end-users. Using the zero-buffering video solution, operators can maximize premium video consumption.

"In the multiscreen environment, pay-TV operators require efficient, flexible, and future-proof video delivery platforms that can be deployed swiftly while setting them apart from the competition in terms of user experience," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "By joining forces with Alpha Networks and Squadeo, we are demonstrating how a best-of-breed, end-to-end solution is the ideal choice for delivering fast time to market and an advanced feature set."

To complement the solution, Broadpeak's analytics solution allows operators to dig deeper into the root causes of video delivery issues, providing feedback on what is going on at the delivery system (i.e., servers and network) and Squadeo player levels, enhancing end-users' QoE.

A demonstration of the complete solution will be available at the 2016 NAB Show at the Broadpeak booth SU10402CM.

Founded in 2008, Alpha Networks has become one of the fastest growing software companies, providing Pay TV solutions. Managing more than 1 million subscribers around the world, the company ensures that product innovation is constantly evolving to meet customer needs. Alpha Networks empowers innovation, accelerates the projects go-to-market, and enhances the next generation TV and entertainment business.

Headquartered in Belgium, with sales representatives in Europe, Asia, and South America, the company is internationally recognized. Working with major Telecom and media companies such as Orange, beIN Sports, and Liquid Telecom, Alpha Networks excels in carrier-grade deployments and customer support.

Squadeo is a leading global provider of secure cross-platform video software solutions to the broadcast and TV industry worldwide. Squadeo's mission is to solve today's and tomorrow's OTT challenges by providing premium video players on open platforms, with a constant focus on enhanced visual experience in compliance with studio requirements, and pre-integratedwith major DRMs.

Squadeo is made up of a team of professionals originating from Philips and NXP with extensive expertise in its domains, and a track record of creating valuable products and IP. Squadeo is a privately held company with headquarters in Paris La Defense, France.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for Content Providers and Network Service Providers deploying IPTV, Cable, OTT and Mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams.

Broadpeak is headquartered in Rennes, France.

