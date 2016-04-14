Cinegy links to Adobe video production workflows

Booth SL11116, NAB 2016, 18 – 21 April 2016 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression, automation, and playout today announced tighter integrations with Adobe® After Effects® CC and Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC for faster, more-efficient broadcast production workflows.

Cinegy’s ground-breaking Daniel codec can be easily used with Adobe After Effects CC to output animations as part of Cinegy Type, a CG and branding option that extends Cinegy’s Air PRO real-time playout server and multi-channel broadcast automation software. Any project created in Adobe After Effects CC can be easily exported via the Daniel codec for use with a Cinegy Air PRO playlist.

Cinegy Type adds multiple layers of automation-controlled, template-based titles, logos, animated graphics, and a wide range of highly advanced effects and features. The Cinegy Type module addresses requirements from logo insertion to complex branding with templated information and animated video plates in SD, HD, and 4K.

Cinegy Archive is an innovative media asset management solution for any organization with an archive to manage. Cinegy Archive’s close integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC enables Cinegy software users to efficiently navigate through archive databases, search for specific nodes, and select objects such as clips, rolls, or clip bins in order to drag-and-drop them into Adobe Premiere Pro CC projects. The Cinegy ‘Convert’ job folder architecture offers another way of importing rolls, clip bins, separate clips, or sequences into Adobe Premiere Pro CC projects.

“The Cinegy integrations with Adobe Premiere Pro CC expands the workflow options for broadcasters and post-production professionals", said Sue Skidmore, partner relations for professional video, at Adobe.

The Cinegy workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC are effective solutions that enable high-speed data transfer; direct media importing to Adobe without recompression; and support for multiple media formats.