ELEMENTS Announces Release of ELEMENTS CUBE Latest Edition

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, has announced the release of a new and improved edition of ELEMENTS CUBE, a mobile media storage appliance that provides access to ELEMENTS’ comprehensive Media Asset Management (MAM) tool, the unique Media Library including its Rough Cut Editor.

The portable media storage in an ultra-small form factor chassis enables customers to view and pre-select media assets on location via a HTML-5 platform. With a comprehensive set of field-proven and fully intuitive MAM tools embedded, such as an intelligent task manager for customized workflow automation, a file manager, and a professional user and rights management tool, ELEMENTS CUBE provides a lot more than just mobile media storage. ELEMENTS Media Library, the exclusive web-based media asset management tool, also provides access to its easy-to-use Rough-Cut editing tool, empowering the director or editor to create rough-cuts right on set, using any standard computer or tablet. Rough cuts conducted (performed instead of conducted?) within the Media Library are fully compatible with virtually every professional editing application available today, including Avid Media Composer andAdobe Premiere, so the entire project can be transferred seamlessly, while fully supporting Avid bin-locking and project sharing. Valuable features such as adding notes or comments to certain clips or even single frames, and even ranking particular sequences significantly simplify the preselection process. With the Media Library even allowing for on-screen drawings, identifying certain issues with an image just got a lot easier, as well.

ELEMENTS CUBE supports SAS, SATA and SSD drives, providing up to 32TB while allowing utilization of ingest cards. The new edition is both quieter and lighter than its predecessor and comes equipped with USB 3.0 and E-SATA ports, allowing for utmost flexibility.

ELEMENTS CUBE is available immediately.

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post production and broadcast industry founded in 2004, the German solution designers and system engineers at syslink GmbH leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while virtually requiring no IT skills.

