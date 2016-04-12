Adorama Now Offering In-Store Camera Cleaning and Repair Services

New York, NY – April 12, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is now providing in-store camera cleaning and repair services* to Adorama shoppers Mondays through Fridays between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM. Services are provided by Phototech, one of North America and Canada’s most reputable sources for camera repair for the past 50 years.

Shoppers who purchase any qualifying camera or lens from Adorama are entitled to one free sensor and external lens cleaning within one year of purchase upon showing receipt as proof of purchase ($40-65 value). For more information on services and for preventative sensor maintenance tips, please visit Adorama online.

* Eligible products include most Canon, Fuji, Nikon, Sigma and Sony cameras.

Camera cleaning and repair services include:

Same-day DSLR CMOS sensor cleaning

Battery door replacement

Broken lens mount replacement

Stretched rubber grip replacement on camera bodies/lenses

Broken or damaged filter removal

Lens door barrier cleaning and repairs on point-and-shoot cameras

Bring your damaged product into the Adorama store, located at 42 W. 18th Street in Manhattan, for a quote today.

ADORAMA: More Than aCameraStore

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

