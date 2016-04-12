Linear Acoustic® Appoints New Master Distributor

lancaster pa, APRIL 12, 2016— Linear Acoustic® is pleased to announce the appointment of Regal City Distributing, a New York-based company, as the Master Distributor for Linear Acoustic products in North and Latin America.

Chris Shaw, VP of Global Sales for Linear Acoustic says, “This appointment will provide extended assistance for sales and marketing of Linear Acoustic products throughout North and Latin America.”

Steve Strassberg, Regal City VP and General Manager, will lead the Regal City team. Strassberg is an industry veteran with extensive knowledge of the Linear Acoustic product line.

Shaw adds, “We look forward to working with Steve and his team. They will bring much added expertise and knowledge to our sales efforts.”

Regal City Distributing will provide product information, sales assistance, pricing, as well as first level customer service and support. They will be available for regional travel, dealer training, and end-user demonstrations as needed. Linear Acoustic will continue to provide direct in-depth technical support, repair, and general sales assistance. Presentations at local trade shows and product training will be provided by both Linear Acoustic and Regal City personnel.

The addition of the Regal City team will enable Linear Acoustic to further extend its presence in the marketplace, positioning the company for greater growth and new product development.