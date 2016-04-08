Photon Beard Introduces New Range of LED Studio Softlights

Highlight LED range is first to replicate functionality of studio fluorescents

Chico, CA, April 7, 2016 – Photon Beard is heading to NAB to introduce their latest product range, Highlight LED. Photon Beard Highlight Fluorescent luminaires have been in production for more than 20 years and form the backbone of studio lighting in many TV studios around the world. The latest version of these is still selling well and being installed in new facilities today. These lights are designed to throw light from the grid typically 12 to 15 feet to the set or talent. Lighting designers love their consistent, predictable behaviour, high efficiency, the wide range of sizes available and the full range of accessories that can be added.�� The new range duplicates all these attributes whilst increasing efficiency and removing the need for periodic lamp replacement.

Although several other companies offered products similar to Highlight Fluorescent, none have replicated this functionality with LEDs. This makes the new product range unique in combining what everyone loves with the advantages of LEDs.

The new range includes four models ranging from 90W to 360W and includes the same range of accessories as the existing products. Use of remote phosphor technology means highly accurate and consistent light quality with high CRI and TLCI ratings. Phosphor strips can be snapped in and out to change from Tungsten to Daylight balanced light when needed.

Cooling is entirely passive, so the lights are completely silent with no moving parts. Reliability is exceptionally high and all models carry a five year warranty including output level and color quality. Use of modular design techniques across the range means that users with large numbers of lights can support any model with only two spare modules which can be replaced in the field if needed.

A prototype version was previewed to a few customers at IBC and, as a result, initial orders are already strong, even though NAB marks the public introduction of the finished product. Selected for use by a major internet channel for their new London Studios and at CBNC Arabia in Doha, Qatar, Highlight LED is hotly anticipated.

The new range is already in production and first deliveries will begin shortly after NAB.

About Photon Beard Ltd.

A small UK based lighting supplier, Photon Beard is by far the oldest company in the entertainment lighting space, going all the way back to 1882. Offering a wide range of lighting for both studio and location work in film and television, they can be found on the web at www.photonbeard.com

Photon Beard

Pete Challinger

530-267-0828

petec@photonbeard.com