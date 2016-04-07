JUAN PABLO ALVIZ JOINS PRIMESTREAM AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES - STRATEGIC ACCOUNTS

Primestream, the leader in Dynamic Media Management, today announces the appointment of Juan Pablo Alviz as Vice President of Sales, responsible for the company’s sales to strategic accounts in Florida, Caribbean and Latin America.



Alviz brings over 25 years of experience managing teams and projects that have brought innovative technology to the media and entertainment market, including overseeing a 650% increase in the broadcast business unit at Harris Corporation. His background includes the implementation of all aspects of business planning for broadcast, government and the education markets including acquisitions, affiliations and new business development.



"Primestream has a strong position for growth, and I am excited to join its great team of professionals,” said Alviz. "A new media environment has emerged and Primestream has an innovative refreshed product line to provide dynamic capabilities both to the natural broadcast market and to the new media stakeholders, generating value and increasing revenue.”



“Juan Pablo is an experienced and trusted leader who has consistently delivered revenue results and is uniquely qualified to drive Primestream into new markets and strategic accounts,” said Claudio Lisman, president and CEO, Primestream. “He will surely help Primestream accelerate our next stage of growth and promote our world-class innovation with industry-leading software applications."



