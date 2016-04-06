KMVU Reaches New Peaks of Operational Efficiency With NVerzion CLASS Automation

SALT LAKE CITY -- April 5, 2016 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that KMVU, the local Fox television affiliate in Medford, Oregon, has upgraded its NVerzion automation solution in order to support an additional channel, add a backup playlist, and optimize the efficiency of its file-based workflow. Utilizing NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)), KMVU has dramatically sped up operations, providing viewers with a high-quality on-air presentation while reducing its capital and operational costs.

"Since KMVU operates multiple channels, including the area's Fox affiliate, Me-TV, and KFBI-LD, an affiliate of My Network TV, efficiency is absolutely critical," said Eric Rand, chief engineer at KMVU. "After seeing the dramatic time and cost savings that NVerzion's CLASS platform provides, we decided to ramp up our efficiency efforts by upgrading and adding automation support for a third channel, KFBI, and backing up the main playlist. The result has been nothing short of amazing. We now have time and energy to focus on other important tasks while the automation system works reliably in the background."

Recently, KMVU added the following hardware and software components to its already existing NVerzion automation solution: NControl(TM) on-air playlists, NCompass(TM) FTP/metadata manager, and EMC-NT Ethernet machine control. With CLASS, KMVU can control a variety of third-party equipment. For instance, leveraging NControl, the station guarantees seamless on-air switching for all three channels. NControl uses built-in features to interface with the main house video/audio routing system for a clean cuts-only signal, while managing and airing server-stored content. By providing KMVU with a backup playlist for its main channel, CLASS guarantees the integrity of the station's on-air presentation.

Based on a modular architecture, CLASS enables the station to easily add more features and perform future upgrades as its needs evolve. The scalable platform also provides KMVU with the flexibility to support additional channels and subchannels in the future. KMVU is using NCompass to automatically manage the processing and playout of file-based content received from Pathfire, PitchBlue, and Extreme Reach.

"We always take pride in a returning customer," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "By upgrading its CLASS automation platform, KMVU has increased the flexibility, simplicity, and reliability of its file-based workflow, bringing operational efficiency and cost savings to a whole new level. Like every project, we took the time to listen to our customer and tailored their requirements to a new workflow management solution, while keeping within their budget constraints."

NVerzion will showcase version 10 of its CLASS platform at the 2016 NAB Show, April 18-21, in booth N3725. More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

