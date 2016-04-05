NUGEN Audio to Preview New Audio Management Batch Processor Plus Full Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro CC Integration for Loudness Toolkit 2

LEEDS, U.K. -- April 5, 2016 -- At the 2016 NAB Show, NUGEN Audio will preview its upcoming Audio Management Batch (AMB) processor, a powerful new solution built on the concept of the company's award-winning Loudness Management Batch (LMB) processing tools. In addition, NUGEN Audio is demonstrating its workstation loudness management solution, Loudness Toolkit 2, featuring a comprehensive new Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro CC integration for the LM-Correct 2 loudness quick-fix tool.

NUGEN Audio AMB Processor

Significantly faster than many other comparable solutions, NUGEN Audio's LMB Processor already offers high-speed automated loudness measurement and correction for .wav, MXF, and ProRes files, together with NUGEN Audio's DynApt(TM) Technology for loudness range targeting and content repurposing. AMB Processor will take these capabilities to the next level by offering much greater scalability. Through features such as threaded algorithm processing and multiple processing threads that are addressable for simultaneous parallel handling of files and queues, AMB will enable post facilities to speed workflows significantly and reduce delivery times. In the future, NUGEN Audio will expand AMB's loudness processing capabilities with additional functions such as batch upmixing and downmixing.

"We developed AMB in response to customer demand for increased flexibility, more processing power, and scalable access to expanded capabilities," said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "AMB will broaden access to NUGEN Audio's award-winning processing technologies, particularly for large-enterprise post facilities that require features like multiple processing queues and multiple queue submissions per file. These features will radically speed up workflows for processing source content to be delivered, for example, to several different international regions. We encourage NAB Show attendees to visit our booth and hear how NUGEN Audio plans to become a key provider of batch file processing solutions that meet demand for increased flexibility and processing power."

With pricing to be announced at a later date, NUGEN Audio's AMB Processor is scheduled for release during the third quarter of 2016. Also later this year, NUGEN Audio will make the new capabilities of AMB available to current LMB owners via several upgrade or cross-grade options and will release the additional options for batch upmixing and downmixing.

Adobe Premiere Integration for Loudness Toolkit 2

Adobe Premiere users can now access the full breadth of capabilities in Loudness Toolkit 2. The latest release of LM-Correct 2, Loudness Toolkit's quick-fix tool, marks the first time Adobe Premiere users can seamlessly access LM-Correct 2 as a Common Extensibility Platform (CEP) panel within the editing environment, allowing LRA targeting through LM-Correct 2's DynApt extension. Now available as a free update for all existing LM-Correct 2 users, the Adobe Premiere Pro CC integration rounds out an entire NUGEN Audio loudness solution for Premiere Pro, which also includes the VisLM-H2 Loudness Meter that stores up to 24 hours of history, and the ISL 2 True-Peak Limiter.

"Our proprietary DynApt technology received a commendation at the IBC2015 Innovation Awards because it creates a groundbreaking loudness-normalized workflow for film soundtrack adaptation for broadcast," Schorah said. "Now Adobe Premiere users will have access to this unique technology within their familiar NLE for many forms of content production, compliance, and repurposing."

New Flexible Licensing Options

Also at the 2016 NAB Show, NUGEN Audio will feature Site, a new floating license system designed to enable faster and smarter license management for enterprise users of the company's audio upmixing and loudness tools. Designed for customers with 10 or more seats, Site uses dependable server-based licensing technology to streamline and centralize license management across a network. With Site, clients can automatically allocate pooled licenses on a per-seat basis when required for a session.

In addition to the Site licensing system, NUGEN Audio will introduce a new lease licensing option for the company's popular Post Pack and Producer Pack plug-in bundles. These new licensing options bring greater choice for customers and remove upfront costs. Software can now be activated whenever required, providing the option to upscale and downscale according to project needs and budgets.

More information on NUGEN Audio loudness solutions and licensing options is available at www.nugenaudio.com or by email: info@nugenaudio.com.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

