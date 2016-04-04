LYNX Technik Debuts yellobrik MADI Fiber to MADI Coax Converters at NAB 2016

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, announces the launch of its three new MADI fiber optical to MADI coaxial converters & transceivers at NAB 2016 booth number SL9327.

MADI (Multichannel Audio Digital Interface) is a bi-directional protocol that transmits multi-channel audio over coax or fiber optic lines. MADI is commonly used on today's digital multi-track recorders, digital live sound mixers, and digital performance systems that utilize multi-track technology.

LYNX Technik’s three new yellobriks for MADI allow for the transmission and extension of audio over long distances. They perform very long cable runs in real-time with zero degradation of signal quality – up to 10 Km (6.2 miles) with the standard fiber models, and up to 40 Km (24.8 miles) with the CWDM fiber model.

These compact and cost-effective modules are designed to convert up to 64 audio channels bi-directionally (64 IN and 64 OUT) between MADI Optical and MADI Coaxial (electrical) formats.

The three new models include:

-Bi-Directional MADI Optical to Coax Converter / Transceiver Pair (Model No. OBD 1210)

-MADI Optical to Coax Converter Transceiver that combines a fiber transmitter and receiver

in a single package (Model No. OTR 1210 / OTR 1210 MM - multi-mode)

-MADI Optical to Coax Converter / Transceiver for CWDM wavelengths (Model No. OTR 1240)

As with all yellobrik’s these modules are hot swappable and rack mountable on the yellobrik RFR 1000 1RI rack frame.

The new yellobrik MADI fiber to coax converters are available now.

For a product demonstration, please visit LYNX Technik’s NAB 2016 booth number SL9327.



About LYNX Technik:

LYNX Technik AG is an industry leader and technology provider of modular interface solutions for broadcast and professional use. LYNX Technik AG is an independent privately owned company with its headquarters, research and manufacturing facilities based in Weiterstadt, Germany. Sales and Support is covered through secondary distribution channels managed from its headquarters in Germany, USA (California), and Asia (Singapore).

Product brands include: Series 5000 rack and card based series, APPolo control system, yellobrik standalone plug-and play modules, as well as the Testor and Testor | lite 3G digital test signal generators.

Products include: audio / video / fiber conversion, audio / video distribution, fiber splitters, CWDM mux/demux, audio embedding / de-embedding, audio delay, image processing, frame synchronizers, test generators, 4K transmission solutions, as well as a line of rack frames and accessories.

For more information about LYNX Technik’s products & services please visit: www.lynx-technik.com. For sales please contact visit www.lynx-technik.com or emailinfo@lynx-technik.com. You can also find LYNX Technik on Facebook, Google +, Twitter, and LinkedIn.