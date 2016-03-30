Premiere Digital Enhances Broadcast TV Quality With Interra Systems' BATON(TM) QC Solution

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- March 30, 2016 -- Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced that Premiere Digital, a media services provider based in Los Angeles, has upgraded its Interra Systems BATON(TM) automated, file-based QC solution to optimize its quality control operations. Using an enterprise version of BATON, along with the BATON Content Corrector, the media services provider can address traditional broadcast projects, along with OTT delivery. Through comprehensive quality checks, scalability, and support for a wide range of media formats and codecs, BATON allows Premiere Digital to expand its delivery of high-quality television content to broadcast and OTT customers.

"Historically, we have leveraged BATON across OTT, web-based, and broadcast deliverables. As we expand our delivery footprint to a broader range of traditional broadcast partners, we have to ensure that content matches the broadcast television industry's specific requirements. With an average of 7,000+ long-form deliveries per month, an automated solution at the start of our workflow is required to catch the range of potential issues inherent to incoming masters, which in turn ensures clean deliverables" said Geoff Bloder, vice president of technology at Premiere Digital.

Prior to using BATON, Premiere Digital relied on manual QC and editors for video/audio corrections. BATON automates this process, enabling the media services provider to detect and correct content, while also ensuring compliance with broadcast television standards such as the U.S. CALM Act, EBU, and FCC closed captioning requirements. Interra Systems' BATON QC guarantees the integrity of content within each step of Premiere Digital's workflow, from ingest to transcoding, playout, and archive.

Using the automated, file-based QC system, Premiere Digital can ensure the quality of any content, including SD, HD, 4K, and UHD files in a wide range of codecs and media containers. Leveraging the system's rich reporting function, Premiere Digital is also able to provide customers with a comprehensive description of the file.

BATON offers seamless integration with media servers, transcoders, MAM archiving, and workflow solutions through its easy-to-use Web-services based APIs, simplifying installations and upgrades. Featuring a scalable architecture, BATON also enables Premiere Digital to expand easily in the future, as its QC needs grow. BATON's high availability ensures that the system continues operating even if one of the hardware components is down.

"In the broadcast television world, speed and accuracy are key requirements for quality control," said Ashish Basu, vice president, global sales and business development, Interra Systems. "BATON allows Premiere Digital to distribute high-res content to customers -- quickly and with precision -- earning them a preferred status in the industry that ultimately brings content faster to television viewers."

