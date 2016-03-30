AES Opens Early Registration and Discounted Pricing for 140th International Convention in Paris, June 4 – 7

— FREE "Exhibits-Plus" Badge and premium "All Access" Badge options

New York, NY, March 29, 2016 — The Audio Engineering Society has opened early registration for the 140th AES International Convention at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France, June 4 to 7. Co-chaired by Michael Williams and Umberto Zanghieri, the 140th Convention is set to be the most important European pro audio event of the year, offering a tight program of professional audio presentations with an emphasis on immersive sound, product exhibitions and special events. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for their FREE “Exhibits-Plus” Badge or premium “All Access” Badge at http://www.aes.org/events/140/registration/ – AES Member and Student discounts apply.

During the AES’s return to Paris for the 140th Convention, attendees can meet and learn from the top designers, engineers and producers in the industry over four days of Technical Program presentations, workshops and tutorials, as well as three full days of gear exhibition and showcases from top manufacturers and service providers. Additionally, making its AES convention debut is the Professional Sound Expo (PSE) – part of the FREE Exhibits-Plus badge offerings designed to help educate attendees about what it takes to make it in the industry through special presentations from experts in the industry. This year’s convention will cover topics in every area of interest in the professional audio spectrum, including Music Recording, Broadcast, Live Sound, Audio Networking, Immersive Audio, Virtual Reality, Streaming and Media, Student and Career events, and much more.

“The initial response to this year’s convention is strong, from both the tech program committee and presenters, as well as exhibitor participation,” stated AES Executive Director Bob Moses. “AES Conventions are essential annual events for the thousands of attendees from around the world who make the journey each year. The AES is all about access – to information, standards, networking and the incredible people driving new technology and state of the art production techniques. Whether taking advantage of the FREE Exhibits-Plus registration or, for a maxed out experience, the All Access option, the 140th Convention will offer abundant opportunity to audio pros, regardless of specialty. We can’t wait to see you in Paris!”

For Early Registration and further information on the 140th International Audio Engineering Society Convention in Paris, France, visit http://www.aes.org/events/140/registration/. Find out more about the Audio Engineering Society at aes.org.