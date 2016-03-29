FSR and Connectrac Partner to Sell and Support Wireways Line

Woodland Park, NJ - FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is announcing its partnership with Connectrac, manufacturer of Wireways. Wireways is a floor-based series of cablemanagement solutions for bringing power, data and communications from the wall to all interior commercial applications. The newly branded partnership, FSR+Connectrac, will allow FSR to extend its product line and offer customers the ability to run cabling across the floor in an organized fashion, while the wiring remains unseen.

“We are truly excited to launch this newly branded partnership with Connectrac, a leading provider of on-floor power and telecom solutions for easy top-of-flooring installation options,” says Jan Sandri, FSR president. “FSR will market and sell Connectrac products to our customer base in the professional AV market under the newly branded FSR+Connectrac name. Recognizing this as a natural fit to what we already do, we created this partnership to expand Connectrac’s reach into the AV infrastructure market while at the same time, extending our own existing product lines.”

FSR+Connectrac offers users in the professional AV market two options: In-Carpet Wireway, that furnishes discreet and elegant power and technology connectivity in open interior spaces of all kinds, and the On-Floor Wireway, which installs directly on top of any type of flooring.

The In-Carpet Wireway combines an extruded aluminum central wireway flanked by ultra-low sloping floor transition ramps, creating a subtle, powerfuland beautiful cable pathway solution for virtually any need. Extremely durable and flexible, the FSR+ Connectrac In-Carpet Wireway offers a multitude of power options and telecom capabilities. FSR+ Connectrac is ideal for open space connectivity.

The FSR+Connectrac On-Floor Wireway system installs directly on top of any type of flooring. Also durable and low-profile, it offers a wide array of power/AV/telecom connectivity options. The FSR+Connectrac On-Floor Wireway leads the industry in both ease of installation and capacity for telecom/AV cables. In-Carpet and On-Floor Wireway are the best solutions when aesthetics, speed of installation, flexibility and value are critical.

For use in conference rooms, workstations, training rooms and classrooms, both Wireway options offer such features as: low-profile extruded aluminum wireway, cable pathway with no core drilling or trenching, multitude of power and telecom/AV options, pre-wired power components for speedy installation, removable wireway top cap for ease of changing cables, multiple finishes, and they are ADA compliant. In-Carpet Wireway offers moisture-resistant MDF floor transition ramps; On-Floor Wireway installs directly on top of any type of flooring and is ideal for low-traffic areas.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv