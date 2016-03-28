Waves Audio Now Shipping the BSS® DPR-402 Compressor/Limiter/De-Esser

KNOXVILLE, TN —Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, is now shipping the Waves BSS® DPR-402 Compressor/Limiter/De-Esser.



Long favored by audio engineers in studio, live and broadcast environments, the original BSS® DPR-402 dynamics processor is known for delivering the punchy, explosive sound of countless rock, dance and hip-hop recordings since the 80s.

Working in association with BSS Audio, Waves has now modeled this super-versatile, long-unavailable hardware unit, bringing back its diverse functions and sounds, and adding new features for extra flexibility and ease of use.

BSS DPR-402 can be used as a straightforward compressor, de-esser or limiter. However, it really shows its colors when these processes are combined, and when it is used to selectively process individual parts of the audio band while leaving the rest of the spectrum untouched. The limitless possibilities range from low-frequency expansion and narrow-band compression to general dynamic equalization for creating surprising enhancement effects.

Waves has also added five features unique to the plugin: an MS matrix to separately process the mid and the sides, a Mix control to balance the processed and unprocessed signal, a Noise control to add or remove the modeled inherent noise of the original unit, a Gain Reduction control, and an option for separate L/R metering.

Together, these varied options give you a uniquely flexible tool for dynamic control, with a wealth of possibilities for you to explore.

Noel Larson, Director of Signal Processing and Microphones for BSS, comments, ”We are very pleased to have the opportunity to bring back this fantastic product with Waves. The DPR-402 is integral to the sound of my classic recordings and now the next generation’s recordings.”

Mick Olesh, Waves EVP Sales & Marketing, adds, “We are excited about the current release of this popular favorite, the BSS DPR-402, which enables our users to have access and experience the benefits of this unique product.”

BSS is a trademark of HARMAN® International.

To learn more: http://www.waves.com/plugins/bss-dpr-402.

Video feature: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_RhnNt9i_s.

