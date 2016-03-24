RUSHWORKS Provide Equipment and Technical Production Support to Broadcast Beat Magazine, Producer and Host of NAB Show LIVE

Las Vegas, NV • RUSHWORKS, Texas-based provider of low cost, high performance television production, automation and presentation capture and streaming systems, is providing equipment and technical production support to Broadcast Beat Magazine, the official video partner of the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas, for their production of NAB Show LIVE. VDESK, RUSHWORKS’ touch screen PTZ production and streaming system, will serve as the core element of the 50’x50’ broadcast pavilion located in the Grand Concourse of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), between the North and Central Halls.

“We’ve been working closely with Ryan Salazar, the CEO of Broadcast Beat Magazine, for a couple of years”, said Rush Beesley, President of RUSHWORKS. “He already uses our VDESK Integrated PTZ Production System for his Skype interviews and studio productions in Florida. With our successful history, it made sense that he would choose VDESK for this important project,” said Beesley.

The center will feature live production and streaming at the show. This year, two roaming production crews will visit booths in all the exhibit halls and send “live” interview cut-ins for the anchors, using TVU Networks TVUPack mobile wireless transmission systems.

In addition to TVU Networks, many other vendors are providing equipment for the effort, including Blackmagic’s 40x40 Smart Videohub routing switcher, Micro Studio 4K camera – mounted on RUSHWORKS’ new PTX Universal PanTilt head -- and VizRT graphics systems.

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

