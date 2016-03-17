Shotoku To Launch New SmartPed at The 2016 NAB Show, Continuing its Lead in Advanced Robotic Camera Systems

Sunbury, UK • Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support, and virtual reality tracking, will be introducing SmartPed, the latest addition to its wide range of advanced robotic camera systems, to the US market at this year’s NAB Show. A new, fully robotic XY pedestal, SmartPed addresses the creative and commercial demands of on-air environments with a cost-efficient and high-performance solution. It will be demonstrated alongside the company’s full range of pedestals, tripods, pan/tilt heads and control systems in Booth C8008 throughout the show.

The three wheel smooth-steer pedestal features a new height column without any need of pneumatic balancing, multi-zone collision avoidance and detection systems and precision engineered electro-mechanical steer/drive system for unparalleled levels of performance and reliability.

“Shotoku has been supplying leading broadcasters around the world with high-performance remote camera systems for many years,” says James Eddershaw, sales director, Shotoku. “SmartPed is a result of that deep experience and marks the next phase in the technical and operational developments of robotic systems.”

SmartPed offers instant switchover between local/remote operation, which makes the pedestal versatile and easily operated in any application. No re-reference or calibration is ever required when switching between these modes and a pan-bar mounted local joystick enables easy control from the studio floor as necessary. Intended specifically for use in high-profile live TV productions day after day, the SmartPed design has reliability and ease of use built-in from the start. The exceptionally stable height column provides enhanced on-air performance during pedestal moves even at higher camera elevations. A local touchscreen panel enables diagnostic and local operation functions to be easily accessed from the studio floor. Floor-level adjustable LED lighting subtly indicates the current status (moving, referenced, on-air, E-stop, etc.) of the pedestal adding both practical and aesthetic appeal to the system. Like all Shotoku robotics systems, SmartPed also offers a VR tracking option under both local or remote control.

SmartPed is the latest addition to Shotoku’s widely deployed and well-regarded robotic camera systems, ranging from lightweight PT heads through floor- or ceiling-mounted track systems to fully robotic servo/manual pedestals. “As with all Shotoku systems, SmartPed was designed from the outset to provide precise, reliable operation day-in, day-out,” adds Eddershaw.

SmartPed is compatible with all Shotoku studio PT heads and integrates seamlessly with the well-established TR-XT touch control system.

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in the UK, China and the USA.The Company's robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Sunbury, UK. For further information: www.shotoku.tv

# # #

Shotoku contact: James Eddershaw

+44 (0) 1784 224650 / mailto:info@shotoku.co.uk

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / mailto:Harriet@DesertMoon.tv