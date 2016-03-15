Lectrosonics' Wireless Designer Software Receives Powerful Update

Rio Rancho, NM (March 15, 2016) — Lectrosonics is pleased to announce the availability of the latest version of its Wireless Designer Software. Along with minor enhancements and workflow streamlining, the latest version now allows for importing of frequency lists and also the creation of custom frequencies. This allows for the software to include other wireless systems in the overall frequency coordination. HTML files from IAS (Intermod Analysis System) software from Professional Wireless Systems, with detailed frequency coordination information, can be directly imported.

Wireless Designer is a software package developed to enhance setup and operation of Lectrosonics' studio and rack receiver systems including Venue, Venue 2 and DR. The software provides an overall view of Lectrosonics' wireless systems, including all receiver mainframes which are connected. A summary of each channel is displayed with real time indications for essential levels and settings on each installed module within the system. With multiple receivers, the main display window can be scaled and zoomed for the desired viewing, and several color themes are provided.

The Wireless Designer software includes a spectrum scanner and coordination package for ultra-fast and confident setup. The receiver can be tuned across the available bands (via the modules) and presented in a graphic display. The data from the scan, along with any custom frequency data (including imported lists), can then be incorporated into the frequency calculations for an accurate, real-world channel coordination. The powerful spectrum scanning and walk test recorder features make site surveys easy.

All that is required is a PC or Mac® running Silverlight® (a free download from Microsoft®) and a connection via Ethernet, USB or RS-232.

Click here for more information and to download the latest version: Lectrosonics Wireless Designer .

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.