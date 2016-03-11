Chief Engineers Depend on Superior Broadcast Products

DALLAS – March 11, 2016 – PrimeTime has a reputation for the high build-quality and engineering of its broadcast studio lighting products according to Glen Harn, CEO of PrimeTime Lighting Systems. Harn explained, "Chief engineers and facility managers require high performing commercial grade lighting instruments that are durable and deliver a beautiful, strong wash of light. Our LED products have the same build-quality as our reliable fluorescents. Studios have continued to utilize our fluorescents in their lighting grids and are now updating with our innovative LEDs.”

PrimeTime engineers recently increased the already powerful wash of their LED line of products, dubbed the SLEDs. The SLEDs color rendering index (CRI) is 90+. Like all of the company’s LED fixtures, the SLEDs are engineered without a fan resulting in quiet broadcast studios. The SLEDs also feature a single shadow with soft light output.

·1SLED XB2 boasts the powerful punch and throw that commercial studio lights demand. It’s used for key or fill lighting and on chroma key or interview sets.

·Also extra bright, the MSLED XB2 is used for key or fill lighting and can also be used for low ceiling applications.



Designed and built from the ground up in PrimeTime’s Texas plant, Harn described the GUS 51 LED Fresnel as “incredibly bright and requires no fan because of our superior engineering.” It’s 100% machined, extruded and formed aluminum construction. The high quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics result in an even wash of light. The GUS 51 LED Fresnel CRI is 95+ and draws 60 watts.

All of PrimeTime’s LED luminaires are made in the USA and carry a five-year warranty. “We know our LEDs are so innovatively engineered and constructed from top grade products that we stand behind them, bumper-to-bumper for five years, explained Harn.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

