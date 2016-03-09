Triveni Digital Executives to Address Several Sessions on ATSC 3.0 and Channel Sharing During the 2016 NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 8, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced that company executives will offer a series of educational presentations at the annual SBE Ennes Workshop and Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC), co-located with the 2016 NAB Show, on topics related to ATSC 3.0 and channel sharing. Triveni Digital is committed to the future of the broadcast industry and has a long history of providing thought leadership and educational information to broadcasters. By spearheading technical sessions at industry-leading conferences such as these, Triveni Digital continues to educate broadcasters on making a seamless transition from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0, while increasing operational efficiencies and simplifying the launch of new revenue-generating services.

"With the majority of the next-generation broadcast television system, ATSC 3.0, currently in candidate standard status, and with the FCC spectrum auction just on the horizon, the broadcast industry is on the brink of significant change," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing, Triveni Digital. "During the 2016 NAB Show, Triveni Digital executives will guide broadcasters through this exciting new era, explaining the potential challenges and benefits they will encounter, as well as the role that metadata generation and transport stream analysis platforms will play in helping to bring their viewers a better TV experience."

Triveni Digital executives will give several presentations on Saturday, April 16 during the SBE Ennes Workshop held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Room S219. From 8:00 to 8:35 a.m., Dr. Richard Chernock, Triveni Digital's chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group (TG3), will educate the industry on "What You Need for ATSC 3.0 -- What's Different From ATSC 1.0?" providing a high-level view of how an ATSC 3.0 TV station is different from today's ATSC 1.0 station, and discussing the fundamental architecture of the next generation in broadcasting. Chernock will also present on "Considerations for ATSC 3.0 Transport Over IP," from 1:20 to 1:55 p.m. the same day, providing an overview of the change in transport technology from MPEG-2 Transport Stream (as used in ATSC 1.0) to IP transport in ATSC 3.0, and the implications of this change for broadcasters.

Also at the SBE Ennes Workshop, Mark Corl, senior vice president of emergent technology development at Triveni Digital, will lead a session on "Signaling & Announcement Metadata -- The next PSIP." Corl's talk, which takes place from 10:10 to 10:45 a.m. on April 16, will focus on the details of the signaling and announcement standards, specifically outlining the organization of data structures, their interrelations, and how they are expected to be used by receivers. The session will include a description of how signaling and announcement data structures can be delivered simultaneously over broadband and broadcast. The session will also include implementation examples of how the signaling and announcement information can be used by an interactive receiver environment.

Apart from the SBE Ennes Workshop, Triveni Digital executives will also present informative and thought-provoking sessions at the BEC. On Tuesday, April 19, at 4:00 p.m., Triveni Digital's senior vice president of engineering, Dave Catapano, will address aspects of channel sharing as it relates to the imminent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum incentive auction. Catapano's presentation, titled "PSIP Architectures for the Repack," details the technical challenges and considerations with managing Program and System Information Protocol (PSIP) metadata when implementing channel sharing to retain appropriate station-level channel branding, service guide information, and maintain FCC compliance.

On Sunday, April 17, at 2:00 p.m., Mark Corl will provide insight into "ATSC 3.0 Beyond RF: Now What?" at the BEC. In this session, Corl will explain what the new broadcast environment might entail, going beyond the RF chain, which has been previously addressed by other experts. In particular, the session will provide insights on a broadcast data platform architecture for coherent, unified implementation of data-oriented enhanced television services. It will also discuss how a broadcast plant might look during the transition period when both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 signals are on the air.

