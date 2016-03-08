QVC Adds Significant Multi-Camera Control System with Shotoku Broadcast Systems to its US Studio Operation

Philadelphia, PA • Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, has announced that QVC, the world’s leading video and ecommerce retailer, has significantly increased its current camera control capabilities with the installation of a complete 32-camera control system driven by a large number of TR-QP panels and TR-XT control systems in its US broadcast facility. The system provides for all cameras to be directly controlled from each compact TR-QP via joystick or a number of key camera functions enabling QVC to change studio configurations rapidly, a key requirement in the demanding live TV production environment.

This installation continues the global technical relationship between the two companies that began in 2008 at QVC’s UK broadcast centre and has since grown to every QVC location in the world.

QVC is known for providing consumers with thousands of the most innovative and contemporary beauty, fashion, jewelry and home products. Its programming is distributed to approximately 350 million homes worldwide through operations in the U.S., Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France and a joint venture in China. QVC is a leading video and ecommerce retailer in all the markets in which it operates and continues to invest in its broadcast and digital platform experience.

Today, Shotoku has supplied robotic camera systems to all QVC’s international broadcast facilities and most recently upgraded its systems at the company’s US-based broadcast facility in West Chester, PA. In total, well over 70 robotic camera channels are now in operation at QVC studios throughout the world. Every minute of every day, the systems are relied upon to work in the extremely demanding environment of QVC’s fast-paced and highly dynamic TV studio production.

“Shotoku has consistently demonstrated to QVC that the technology meets the unique needs of our live broadcast operations and growing global business,” says Joseph Micucci, Vice President of Global Broadcast Engineering for QVC US. “As we’ve expanded our relationship, the support structure and customer service remains constant in each of the markets in which we operate.”

“Our global relationship with QVC has always been highly appreciated throughout Shotoku,” says James Eddershaw, Sales Director, Shotoku. “Not simply for commercial reasons, but because of the high technical and operational bar required of the work, ensuring that in all our product development plans we never lose sight of the overriding need for performance, reliability and flexibility..”

Over the years, QVC has standardized on Shotoku’s TG-19 heavy duty Pan and Tilt head providing exceptional flexibility for use robotically or, at the press of a button, in manual mode. The TG-19 supports payloads ranging from small ENG cameras and lenses to full-sized 66x studio lenses. The heads are installed on a combination of existing QVC manual pedestals or new Shotoku TP-80 or TP-200 manual pedestals.

Most of the camera systems in use across the world are also using the Ti-12 height drive system supporting remote control of the camera height, while allowing full manual use when necessary.

The TR-T and TR-XT control systems used on all sites provide the operators with fingertip control of all the cameras and the confidence to adjust the camera position at any time, live on air, day after day.

All QVC studio operations are high energy and broadcast live, so reliability and resilience is always an absolute must. During the eight years of working together, Shotoku has repeatedly demonstrated the capacity to meet the challenge, most recently, with the QVC USA installation of TR-QP panels.

