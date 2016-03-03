Cinegy to clear the Air at CABSAT

Munich, Germany 3 March 2016 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced that ‘Cinegy Air Pro’, a vastly simplified, effortless way to interconnect elements required for multichannel playout in a single software solution, can be seen at CABSAT in Dubai from 8-10 March 2016.

Cinegy Air Pro as well as Cinegy’s complete workflow solution will be featured by Broadcast & Studio Solutions (BSS) on Stand C1-30. Virtual Broadcasting Systems (VBS) on Stand ZM2-31 will also feature Cinegy Air Pro with cloud playout. BSS is one of the leading providers of broadcast systems integration services and digital media solutions in Middle East and Africa. VBS offers a powerful, privatized cloud-based range of broadcast services including channel launch, playout, feed delivery, HD streaming, and VSAT.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “The fact that we have two respected firms that span the range of broadcast system and service provision in the Middle East and beyond illustrates the power and popularity of Cinegy Air Pro. Its ability to provide a broadcast automation front-end and real-time video server for SD, HD and/or Ultra HD (4K) playout in an integrated software suite means that Cinegy Air Pro succeeds where so many others fall short.”

Cinegy representatives will be available on both stands throughout CABSAT for more in-depth discussions on what Cinegy Air, and its broader range of products and services, can benefit broadcast, post production, and playout facilities in the region.