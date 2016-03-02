Osprey Video Introduces Free Software Encoding/Streaming Application for Its Capture Cards

DALLAS -- March 1, 2016 -- Osprey Video today announced the launch of Ceylon, a free software encoding/streaming application that complements the company's video capture cards. Ceylon is specifically designed to work with Osprey cards, exposing certain Osprey properties that no other encoding application does.

"We felt our clients deserved encoding software that was as feature rich and reliable as our Osprey cards. We also pinpointed the market need to embed closed captions in a software encoder and we were determined to bring that to market for our clients," said Roger Bieri, general manager, Osprey Video. "We're making Ceylon available for free so that customers who use Osprey capture cards no longer need to rely on other software applications to stream and archive video. What's more, Ceylon lets customers take advantage of the full suite of Osprey features."

Ceylon is an H.264 encoding application for Windows(R) desktops that, when used with a currently supported Osprey capture card, enables live Web broadcasting and archiving of church events, sporting events, concerts, and more. Users can live-stream events to computers, connected TVs, tablets, and mobile devices while simultaneously archiving the HD streams in an MP4 container for later viewing. Ceylon's high-performance streaming engine minimizes CPU usage and creates primary and backup streams from a single encode. To help keep streams going in the event of intermittent network errors, such as loss of connectivity to the CDN, Ceylon will continue to reconnect to the publishing point automatically.

In an exclusive feature, Ceylon automatically embeds closed captions in the H.264 data stream, allowing caption display within supported players. Other Ceylon exclusives include TruVue Monitor, a preview window that shows an accurate rendering of the encoded output; Source Preview, a real-time preview of the live video for cropping and image adjustment; and access to the full suite of Osprey driver features.

Some of the exposed driver features include deinterlacing, cropping control, and audio peak meters. When supported by an Osprey capture card, Ceylon also enables audio boost controls as well as vectorscope and luma scope functions.

The Ceylon encoding/streaming application is currently available. Users of currently supported Osprey capture cards are able to download the application from Osprey's website. Osprey will demonstrate the new application at the 2016 NAB Show in booth SU14207.

More information about Osprey Video is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

About Osprey Video

Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology drives mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, Internet TV, and surveillance, to enterprise, government, and aerospace. As video has evolved and live streaming has become the key to global reach, Osprey Video has evolved with it. The technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications -- from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution & and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

