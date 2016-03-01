New EMBRACE™ Microphones from Point Source Audio Transform Ear Rigging Mics into a Pleasure for A2s and Actors

Petaluma, CA — March 1, 2016 —Point Source Audio® (PSA) today announced a new addition to its collection of miniature microphones that make it easy for mic wranglers and A2s to custom fit ear mounted microphones at a fraction of the time and expense of traditional methods. The all-new EMBRACEMicrophone replaces the laborious and sometimes dangerous task of constructing makeshift ear rigs that can take anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes per mic. The patent-pending EMBRACE Earmount is paired with the company’s award-winning microphone technology to allow anyone to master the art of mic’ing actors when there are stringent requirements for concealing the microphone—such as in musical theatre and broadcast.



After trying the EMBRACE microphones, Ziggy Tomcich, Assistant Head of Department of the San Francisco Opera Sound/Media Department shared his enthusiasm: “Finally, microphone ear-loops that stay on, are super comfortable, and fast to deploy.” He explained further saying “Dressing ear-loop microphone cables used to take us hours involving expensive sharp tools that always bloody the fingers. Now with the Point Source ear-loops, it takes mere seconds.”



The new EMBRACE Microphones completely obliterate the painstaking and unsafe task of using sharp tools to assemble homemade microphone ear rigs—or ear-loops or ear hangers as they are sometimes called. The pliable EMBRACEearmounts can be trimmed and shaped so each microphone can be uniquely fitted—and refitted to actors’ ears in no time. There is no need for expensive tools and plastic sleeves or trips to the arts and crafts store. Each EMBRACE Microphone utilizes the company’s award-winning SERIES8 microphone technology and comes complete with a left and right Earmount in a choice of beige, brown or black color for matching hair and skin tone. For extreme camouflaging, EMBRACE Microphones also accept theatrical color markers of almost any color.



“Audio engineers and sound designers around the world have used Point Source Audio microphones to create amazing musical productions from Sweeney Todd at the San Francisco Opera to Chicago now touring throughout the UK,” said James Lamb, Point Source Audio president. “We developed EMBRACE to complement our line of performance mics and bring practical solutions to the theatre and broadcast markets.”



Point Source Audio's EMBRACE Microphones will make its worldwide debut March 16 for attendees of the USITT 2016 Conference (booth #628) in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will be shipping March 18, 2016. More information about Point Source Audio's various audio solutions can be found by visiting www.point-sourceaudio.com.

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide a unique line of live event technology including their patent-pending comm headset; and their SERIES8 miniature microphones, known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features, and a winner of the 2014 Best Microphone award. As the Digigram Distributor for the Americas, the world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, and IP audio and IP video networking technology are also available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PSA_audio