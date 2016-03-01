Jetwave Wireless Installs FreeSpeak II Wireless Intercom at CNBC’s Englewood Studios

Jetwave Wireless of Alexandria, VA, a leading provider of wireless communication equipment/services for broadcast productions and live events, has installed an integrated FreeSpeak II wireless intercom system at CNBC’s studios in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. The system consists of Clear-Com®’s Eclipse HX-Medium system frame with two E-Que-HX (FreeSpeak II) cards for seamlessly enabling four FreeSpeak II splitters, 25 wireless beltpacks and 20 transceiver modules.



“We chose the FreeSpeak II operating in the 1.9 GHz band because it provides a clear, low interference intercom service,” said Jim Dugan, Owner of Jetwave Wireless. “By being in the 1.9 GHz band, this wireless intercom system also avoids all the traffic issues occurring in the UHF band, part of which is about to be auctioned off by the FCC. It also saves what spectrum we do have for wireless microphones and in-ear monitors.”



The FreeSpeak II system’s design allows its coverage area to be increased simply by adding transceivers to its edge, rather than requiring extra base stations and frequency allocations to expand its reach. This quality made FreeSpeak II ideally suited for the sprawling CNBC complex with its newsroom, four studios, and outside broadcast locations.



“The team at CNBC is also very happy with FreeSpeak II’s wireless beltpacks,” said Dugan. “The LCD screens are easy to read in all light conditions, and the smaller form factor and ease of recharging is a significant improvement over our previous system.”



The financial broadcaster has since purchased an additional FreeSpeak II system from Jetwave Wireless for installation at CNBC’s New York Stock Exchange studios.



“FreeSpeak II is perfectly suited for CNBC’s demanding broadcast production environment,” said John Kowalski, Regional Sales Manager at Clear-Com. “This one system is packed with all the wireless intercom capabilities – including reliable RF performance and wide area coverage – that virtually any TV production and live event needs. When you need reliable wireless intercom connectivity, FreeSpeak II always comes through.”



# # #