AdoramaTV Hits Major Milestone with 400K Subscribers on YouTube

New York, NY – March 1, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is pleased to announce it’s just hit a major milestone with more than 400,000 subscribers to its AdoramaTV YouTube channel. Featuring the latest photography tips, new product reviews, gear guides, tutorials, lighting how-to’s and more, AdoramaTV has something for any visual creator wanting to have more fun and a better experience with their camera.

“AdoramaTV is the preeminent source for videos related to photography and video,” comments Alana Casner, AdoramaTV manager. “Of course we have new product releases and gear reviews, but what sets AdoramaTV apart is how we connect with our viewers and create engaging creative content. We have over a dozen hosts that share their experiences, knowledge and tips to over one-million viewers a month. We believe having real professionals tell their stories and share their craft is why our audience is engaged with our videos and why they gain confidence and desire to explore their own creative directions with photography and video.”

In addition to featuring informative and educational content on AdoramaTV, the popular YouTube channel is also home to its AdoramaOriginal series, Through the Lens, as well as hosted original content which includesBreathe Your Passion with Vanessa Joy;Two Minute Tips with David Bergman; and Exploring Photography with Mark Wallace. Through all of its online series, Adorama is committed to providing viewers with engaging content that will inspire and help them feel more confident when creating images. By seeking out the best products and showcasing them in real-world situations on AdoramaTV, viewers can make the best decision based on their own desires.

Tune in to AdoramaTV today for the latest tips from photography pros like Mark Wallace, Gavin Hoey, Ruth Medjber, Bryan Peterson, Tamara Lackey and more!

ADORAMA: More Than aCameraStore

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

