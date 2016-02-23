Sigma Introduces Electronic Flash EF-630 Multifunctional External Flash

KANAGAWA, JAPAN — February 23, 2016 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessories manufacturer, has just announced the Sigma Electronic Flash EF-630, a multifunctional flash designed to work with current digital SLR cameras. Offering greater output of light, the EF-630 features TTL exposure control, high-speed sync, wireless flash functions, auto-zoom and bounce-flash, amongst additional features that make it ideal for many types of photography.

“Lighting is one of the most important factors when it comes to creating a beautiful image, and can be the difference between capturing the perfect moment and missing it entirely,” comments Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. “The EF-630 has all the features advanced photographers look for in a flash and is the perfect companion to the DSLR.”

The Sigma EF-630 flash automatically adjusts for focal lengths of 24mm to 200mm focal length, making it ideal for wide angle and super-zoomed shots alike. For ultra-wide angle shots, photographers can utilize the built-in Wide Panel to cover an angle of up to that of a 17mm lens.

Compatible with most well-known digital SLR cameras, the EF-630 features auto TTL exposure control, as well as remote control operation through the TTL wireless flash function, where the camera lens calculates the correct exposure automatically for perfect lighting. For multi-flash setups, photographers can use the Slave Flash Function to trigger additional flashes. To achieve a softer look, photographers can bounce light off of a white wall, ceiling or reflector by tilting the EF-630’s flash head upwards by as much as 90°, or swiveling left or right by 180°. For close-up shots, the flash head can also be titled down by 7°.

The FP Flash function of the EF-630 makes flash photography possible at shutter speeds greater than the normal sync speed, which is typically limited at shutter speeds up to 1/250 second for most cameras. The FP Flash function for high shutter speeds is necessary when setting a larger aperture to limit depth of field when shooting in daylight, as high shutter speeds are used to balance the daylight and the flashlight at any shutter speed. To capture natural motions, the Rear-curtain Sync mode allows the flash to be triggered immediately before the rear-curtain of the shutter closes, recording blurred trails behind a moving subject rather than in front.

Additional EF-630 features:

·Intuitive user interface: dot matrix LCD screen for improved menu visibility, D-Pad and dial settings controls, and easy one-click disengage function improve ease of use

·Modeling flash function: check for intense reflections and shadows before capturing the shot

·AF assist light: accurate auto-focus in low light conditions

·Auto Power-off: flashgun automatically powers off after a period of non-operation to conserve battery life

·Manual flash power level control: manually sets the flash power level from 1/1 to 1/128

The new EF-630 Flash can be updated with the latest software from a workstation or laptop using theSigma Optimization Pro software andFlash USB Dock (sold separately).

