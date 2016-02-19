Sony and Montclair State University Alliance Brings Touch of Hollywood to the East Coast

In a move that will bring Hollywood’s newest technology to New Jersey, Montclair State University has entered into a strategic alliance with Sony Electronics, one of the world’s and the state’s technology leaders. The agreement puts into place a long-term plan to enable the University’s communication and media students to gain real-world experience and get a high-tech preview of their future careers. The University’s new School of Communication and Media building, currently under construction on the 252-acre, suburban New Jersey campus, will provide a facility where Sony will offer industry professional training similar to what is offered at its Digital Motion Picture Center (DMPC) on the lot of Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Slated for completion in spring 2017, Montclair State’s new School of Communication and Media building will have the distinction of being one of the most extensive 4K studio and production facilities in the country located on a university campus. It will include studios and classrooms, as well as a theater outfitted with Sony laser projectors, studio cameras, production switchers and monitors. The strategic alliance between Montclair State and Sony, however, extends far beyond the equipping of this new state-of-the-art building.

“This public/private alliance reflects the shared vision of two dynamic and forward-thinking organizations,” said Montclair State University President Susan A. Cole. “For years to come, the initiative will generate and deliver widely beneficial educational, business and career-development opportunities for our communication and media students, as well as film and broadcast industry professionals in New Jersey and New York City. Sony has brought great vision to our developing partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with them and building upon our relationship.”

Similar to Sony’s DMPC operation in Hollywood, the Montclair State facility will be a training and educational resource, with cutting-edge 4K facilities available to students and production professionals in every aspect of the creative process. Sony will use the space to host business development events, conduct training and promote new technologies, establishing Montclair State University as a preferred environment for Sony’s introduction of new products, technologies and services relating to television, film, media and higher education. Additionally, Sony will enable Montclair State communication and media students to attend the annual National Association of Broadcasters conference and will create internship, mentoring and training opportunities for them. Sony technologies are also used by professionals in a range of b-to-b applications and markets, including live event and sports production, faith, government, education, and healthcare.

“The alliance with Montclair State is a perfect match for Sony’s long-standing commitment to the education community, providing media and communications students with training and hands-on access to professional technologies,“ said Alec Shapiro, president of Professional Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “The relationship between the two organizations dates back nearly a decade to the University’s early use of Sony HD equipment. Now, the growing demand for 4K content and for future professionals trained in 4K workflows – combined with Montclair State’s forward-thinking approach to education – created the perfect opportunity to build this unique facility and industry resource.”

This new facility and alliance was designed with the intention of fully and practically preparing students for a career in the communications and digital media industries. Having access to professional-grade Sony products will enable Montclair State students and faculty to engage in a more dynamic and fulfilling educational experience.

“Through our strategic alliance with Sony, Montclair State will have the most technologically advanced broadcast and media production facility at any university in North America,” said College of the Arts Dean Daniel Gurskis. “The facility will create an unprecedented opportunity for our communication and media students to leverage and benefit from access to the incredible resources, tools and state-of-the-art production equipment offered by Sony. As a result, our students will enjoy a competitive advantage in launching their careers in the industry.”

About Sony

Sony Electronics’ Professional Solutions Americas group develops and manufactures video and audio technologies for a range of professional production applications – from 2D to HD to 3D to 4K and more. These include broadcast television and motion picture production, live event production, event videography, ENG/EFP, digital cinematography, digital cinema, videoconferencing, medical, visual imaging, digital signage, remote system diagnostics and monitoring, and IP surveillance and security. Sony professional technologies are used in a range of market segments including houses of worship, government, healthcare, education, and hospitality, among others.

About Montclair State University

Building on a distinguished 108-year history, Montclair State University is a leading institution of higher education in New Jersey. Designated a Research Doctoral University by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the University’s nine colleges and schools serve more than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students in more than 300 doctoral, master's and baccalaureate level programs. Situated on a beautiful, 252-acre suburban campus just 14 miles from New York City, Montclair State delivers the instructional and research resources of a large public university in a supportive, sophisticated and diverse academic environment. montclair.edu