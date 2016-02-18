Webinar Event: Putting the Cloud to Work at Your Production Facility Today

Boston, MA – February 18 2016 – EditShare and 76 Media Systems, an EditShare Channel Partner, invite you to join them for a free webinar on building multi-site, multi-team workflows using their cutting edge Flow media asset management (MAM), AirFlow cloud-based MAM and XStream EFS shared storage solutions. Recently implemented by global creative services firm Sid Lee (read case study), the webinar will take the audience through the deployment with special guest Nicholas Forest (Sid Lee Technical Director) on hand to answer questions about the challenges and successes of the leap to cloud-based workflows.

When: Wednesday, March 23, 2016

Time: 2pm Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1.5 hours

Where: online from any computer

RSVP Required: register

Webinar Details: Putting the Cloud to Work at Your Production Facility Today

Post-production operations are increasingly decentralized, and as a result, multi-site access to assets is more important than ever. With today’s “public” cloud solutions being impractical for moving terabytes of media files per day between facilities and cloud locations, and also not fully secure, clients are employing hybrid alternatives that give them the best of both worlds. Join EditShare this free live webinar and learn how Sid Lee, an international creative services firm with over 500 employees, provides multi-site access to a growing library of video and graphics content. EditShare will discuss how Sid Lee has created its own private cloud, and deployed tools to facilitate collaboration between Sid Lee sites in Montreal, Toronto, New York, and Amsterdam.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

About 76 Media Systems

76 Media Systems is a purveyor of revolutionary shared storage and media asset management systems. Working hand-in-hand with a global network of skilled system integrators, value-added resellers, and factory-trained technicians, 76 Media Systems delivers solutions that are finely-tuned to each client's workflow and performance requirements.

©2016 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

Email: anya@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817-6559

####