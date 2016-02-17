Volicon at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Show

April 16-21, Las Vegas

Volicon

Booth SU6521

Share Application Enhancements: Create and Distribute New Digital Media Faster

The Share application for Volicon's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) helps broadcasters repurpose and deliver timely content to viewers via new channels, whether for on-air broadcast or digital and social media platforms, and thereby increase both audience reach and ad revenues. Accelerating the clipping and distribution of content in the appropriate format for virtually any target outlet and device, Share offers a fresh, cost-effective, and highly scalable approach to multiplatform content creation and delivery. The application is available on-premise and in the cloud as a service, providing instant browser-based access to media captured by the Observer platform as well as intuitive graphical tools that make it possible for virtually any staff member, working anywhere, to create content.

During the 2016 NAB Show, Volicon will showcase new enhancements to the Share application, including integration with the As-Run Log (ARL) to enable users without training on video editing systems to remove ads quickly and generate complete frame-accurate long-form VOD assets.

Image Caption: Share Application for Volicon's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R)

Observer OTT

Volicon's Observer OTT provides networks, video service providers, and broadcasters with a solution for logging and monitoring OTT services that stream content to computers, tablets, and smartphones. With the same suite of tools already proven for set-top box and transport stream monitoring, Observer OTT offers a complete, cost-effective quality monitoring and/or compliance logging solution for multiplatform media delivery. Users can ensure that services are available 24/7 at optimal quality, validate service level agreements with content delivery networks, confirm the presence of captioning and other metadata, and determine that specialized apps are providing optimal quality of experience. In addition to providing a true recording of services, the system facilitates remote streaming for review as well as in-depth analysis of both unencrypted and encrypted content.

During the 2016 NAB Show, Volicon will demonstrate how Observer OTT ingests content from each point in the OTT pipeline including a variety of target mobile devices not only to provide a valuable look at how consumers experience streamed content, but also to speed isolation and resolution of quality issues for content viewed on various devices.

Photo Caption: Observer OTT

Enhancements to Volicon's Multiviewer

Path Monitoring of Both Linear and OTT Feeds With Multiviewer Option

Today's broadcaster must manage an increasing number of channels and platforms while simultaneously maintaining the highest levels of service quality. Volicon's Multiviewer option for the Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) unites the platform's recording capability with multiviewer functionality to give users access to multiple live or recorded programs, complemented by frame-accurate data, on a monitor wall or any employee's desktop.

At the 2016 NAB Show, Volicon will demonstrate how enhancements to the Multiviewer option enable users to keep their eyes and ears on every channel in the broadcast delivery chain, including OTT feeds, through a new and improved graphical interface.

Company Overview:

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. Providing powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-experience monitoring, Volicon solutions are used by stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering through new media to the executive suite.

