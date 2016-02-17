Video Clarity at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Preview

April 18-21

Video Clarity Product Preview

Booth SU12413

ClearView 8.4

At the 2016 NAB Show, Video Clarity will demonstrate ClearView 8.4, the latest update to its ClearView line of video quality analyzers. In version 8.4, ClearView 4K and 8K systems now provide new color-space-capable pictures as prescribed by ITU-R BT.2020 as well as support for high dynamic range (HDR). With these changes, the ClearView 4K and 8K systems are the first on the market to interactively show side-by-side 4K or 8K pictures in native ITU-R Rec. BT.2020 color space, and allow comparison of HDR video in that color space.

ClearView 8.4 will benefit both program originators and manufacturers of encoding and digital video-processing products, all of which must be able to study the visual and perceptual differences that result from enhanced color space and high dynamic range as they move from HD to UHD resolutions.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity-ClearView8.4.jpg

Photo Caption: Video Clarity's ClearView 8.4

ClearView WFM: Video Clarity's First Signal-Measurement Tool for ClearView Systems

Visitors to the 2016 NAB Show will be the first to see ClearView WFM, a new software option for ClearView Video Quality Analyzer and ClearView Player systems. To complement the color-space and HDR capabilities introduced in the latest ClearView update (ClearView 8.4), ClearView WFM actively reads and tests any video file that has been imported or recorded to help users understand input or output signal parameters as generated by waveform, color vector, and chromaticity charts. ClearView WFM provides ClearView users an integrated, affordable, effective means of displaying signal parameters, upon either input or playback as a graphical representation on the desktop, and eliminates the need for external signal-measurement tools.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity_ClearView-WFM.zip

Photo Caption: Video Clarity's ClearView WFM

