Red Giant Announces Major Update to PluralEyes in Shooter Suite 13.0 Release

Portland, OR – February 10, 2016 –Red Giant today announced the release of Shooter Suite v13.0, which features the brand new PluralEyes v4.0, the fastest, most accurate audio/video sync tool available, compatible with any Non-Linear Editor. Topping the list of new features in PluralEyes 4.0 is the ability to sync with PluralEyes directly in Premiere Pro, without having to leave the host app, Smart Start capabilities, automatic drift correction, vertical track scaling, integration with Red Giant Offload, and more simplicity and automation than ever before.

Red Giant Shooter Suite v13.0

What’s New in PluralEyes 4.0

Syncing audio and video clips in PluralEyes is now easier than ever, with flawlessly synced media just a click away thanks to under the hood enhancements that allow PluralEyes to analyze footage and automatically choose the the best possible options, so the user doesn’t have to. Sporting a completely updated look, additional new features include:

Adobe Premiere Pro Panel

All the power and simplicity of syncing in PluralEyes without ever leaving Adobe Premiere Pro – just hit the sync button in the Premiere Pro Panel and PluralEyes takes care of the rest. Giving users ease of mind, PluralEyes in Premiere Pro offers the same color coding capabilities as it does in the standalone version, so editors will know which clips, if any, require attention.

Smart Start

Importing media is easier than ever with PluralEyes’ Smart Start feature. Drag and drop an entire folder of media into PluralEyes, and during a sync it will automatically detect which device the media came from. Your files will be sorted so that media from the same device are on the same track.

Automatic Drift Correction

When syncing long clips, sound and video can tend to stop matching up perfectly. PluralEyes can account for this and export a perfect sync with Automatic Drift Correction, announced in version 3.5. New in version 4, when drift is detected, PluralEyes will automatically fix it, then give editors the option to toggle between the drift-corrected sync and the original audio for comparison.

Color Coding for Unsynced Clips

An essential feature from the PluralEyes beginnings, color coded visuals show editors the progress of the sync, making it easy to make adjustments. Now, export from PluralEyes to Premiere Pro features a color coding option for clips that don’t sync properly.

Red Giant Offload Integration

Red Giant Offload performs a checksum during media transfer from camera card to hard drive, giving filmmakers the peace of mind that footage was backed up with no loss. PluralEyes 4.0 is able to detect Offload events and bring footage over, for a seamless workflow from Offload to PluralEyes to the host-app.

And more

·PluralEyes now has the same keyboard shortcuts as Premiere Pro for a more intuitive, familiar timeline and playback experience.

·Vertical Track Scaling in PluralEyes 4.0 allows users to see more detail in the waveform when inspecting media.

·Users can easily compare tracks and verify the sync by selecting which audio waveform is shown next to the video track

·A brand new look that modernizes the application, keeping in line with the entire line of Red Giant tools.

Shooter Suite 13.0: Essential Tools for Today’s Filmmakers

The Red Giant Shooter Suite is a set of purpose-built applications that give directors of photography, videographers, shooters and filmmakers the ability to bring footage from set to post. With powerful automation and workflow capabilities, creatives can offload, analyze, touch up and synchronize digital media destined for post with confidence and ease.

Additional Tools in Shooter Suite v13.0 Include:

·Offload 1.0: Simple & reliable backup of your footage in the field

·Instant 4K: Upconvert video to 4K resolution and other high-resolution formats

·Frames: Deinterlace your older footage and convert it to 24P

Shooter Suite 13.0 Pricing and Availability

Shooter Suite 13.0 is available today and can be purchased for $399 ($99 upgrade) through Red Giant. Customers can purchase individual products or the entire Shooter Suite 13 (a savings of $197 when compared to the price of the individual products in the suite). Complete pricing info available at http://www.redgiant.com/products/shooter-suite/.

Shooter Suite 13.0 Compatibility

Shooter Suite is made up of several different tools that each have their own compatibility info. Learn more about each product's compatibility here:

·PluralEyes 4.0

·Offload 1.0

·Instant 4K

·Frames

Red Giant Volume License Program

Customers interested in 5 or more licenses of Shooter Suite are eligible for our Volume Program, which offers great pricing and many other advantages. Learn more at http://redgiant.com/volume.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee atwww.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software atwww.redgiant.com.

