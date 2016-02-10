Genelec 8351 Smart Active Monitor™ (SAM™) Receives NAMM Technical Excellence and Creativity (TEC) Award

— Active monitor pioneer continues to earn accolades —



NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for over 35 years, is proud to announce that its 8351 three-way Smart Active Monitor™ (SAM™) has received a NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Studio Monitor Technology category. Presented by the NAMM Foundation, the awards celebrate the best in professional audio and sound production. The 31st Annual TEC Awards were presented Saturday, January 23, 2016, at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.



“We are indeed grateful to those who voted for the 8351 as the leader in monitoring technology,” stated Will Eggleston, Genelec Inc. Marketing Director. “We are also humbled by those creative contributors, engineers and producers who use our products every day, year after year. The 8351 is without a doubt a real game changer in the monitoring world – an outstanding example of market vision and engineering implementation.”

Founded in 1985, the Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards is the foremost program recognizing the achievements of audio professionals. Presented annually by the TEC Foundation for Excellence in Audio, the TEC Awards recognizes the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media. TEC Awards nominations are made by a panel of industry professionals and voted upon by members of various professional organizations and audio industry websites.

Genelec’s 8351 three-way Smart Active Monitor™ (SAM™) was developed in response to the need for increasing audio perfection for near-field recording and mix environments. Offering unique size and technological innovations, the 8351 breaks new ground in electro-acoustic engineering, as the mechanical, acoustical and signal-processing designs are linked closely together. The result is a system that is completely unique in the professional monitoring industry and represents a bold step forward for the active monitoring pioneer.

For more information, please visit www.genelecusa.com.

