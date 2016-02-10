Utah Scientific Outsources Marketing to Wall Street Communications

SALT LAKE CITY -- Feb. 10, 2016 -- Wall Street Communications today announced that it has been engaged to provide comprehensive strategic marketing and marketing communications services to Utah Scientific, the highly respected supplier of routing switchers and associated distribution products for the broadcast industry. As of Feb. 1, Wall Street Communications is effectively functioning as Utah Scientific's marketing department, reporting directly to Utah Scientific President and CEO Tom Harmon.

"Utah Scientific has engaged repeatedly with Wall Street Communications over the past 20 years on media relations and marcom projects, so they were a natural choice to serve as our virtual marketing department as our company positions itself for a new stage of growth," Harmon said. "Beyond the level of trust that comes with this experience of working together, there is probably no other agency that has shown such a lasting commitment and engagement with our industry. Frankly, it is hard to imagine any other agency working with us on this level."

"It is an honor to have been selected to provide the marketing function to Utah Scientific," said Chris Lesieutre, Wall Street Communications president. "This is a role that leverages all of our strengths, including our understanding of the broadcast-equipment industry; our ability to speak the language of its innovators and customers; our long-standing relationships with its journalists, bloggers, analysts, publishers, and other influencers; and everything we've learned in growing our own business from a tiny boutique to a multidisciplinary marketing-agency group."

Specific services to be provided by Wall Street Communications to Utah Scientific will include development and execution of an annual integrated marketing plan, including content creation and traditional and digital advertising, traditional business-to-business media relations, and social media outreach.

Wall Street Communications counts ChyronHego, Harmonic, Quantum, Riedel, SMPTE, and IEEE Broadcast Technology Society among its clients. The agency takes its name from Wall Street in Salt Lake City, where it was founded in 1996. Among the first "virtual" agencies, today Wall Street Communications combines its brick-and-mortar headquarters in Salt Lake City with satellite offices across the United States and in Central America and the U.K.

About Utah Scientific, Inc.

Utah Scientific set the industry benchmark with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty and is the world's leading specialist in all flavors of routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized in 2005, 2009, and again in 2011 by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

About Wall Street Communications

Wall Street Communications offers business-to-business marketing communications services to technology companies and industry associations in the television, motion picture, and radio industries and related fields. With fundamental operating principles of accuracy, creativity, and integrity, the agency has a unique range of experience in promoting products, technologies, and services used in thousands of TV and video facilities worldwide. In business since 1996, Wall Street Communications maintains corporate headquarters in Salt Lake City and satellite offices throughout North America and Europe. Learn more about Wall Street Communications at www.wallstcom.com.

