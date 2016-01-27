Artel Video Systems to Showcase DigiLink Media Transport Solutions at VidTrans16

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Jan. 26, 2016 -- At VidTrans16 in booth 200, Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, will showcase its DigiLink media transport platform for transporting broadcast-quality media across IP networks, direct fiber, and optical backbones.

The DigiLink media transport platform is designed specifically to meet the needs of broadcasters, telcos, service providers, and other organizations transitioning to an all-IP-based or hybrid SDI/IP-based media network.

"The industry's acceptance of SMPTE 2022-6 is making reliable IP a reality for many markets looking to transport broadcast-quality media," said Tom Beardsley, Director of Product Management at Artel Video Systems. "At VidTrans16, Artel will showcase a complete set of flexible, cost-effective, and easy-to-manage solutions for transporting HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and DVB-ASI over IP networks. Conference attendees are invited to stop by Artel's booth to learn more about our IP-based and other media transport solutions."

Also, Artel is scheduled to participate in a multivendor interop at VidTrans16. Demonstrations throughout the conference will show how vendors are compliant with the latest VSF technical recommendations and other industry standards. Artel's products are standards-based, and during the interop, Artel will demonstrate that the DigiLink media transport solution is in compliance with the SMPTE 2022-6 standard titled "Transport of High Bit Rate Media Signals Over IP Networks."

More information about Artel and the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

About Artel Video Systems

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-DigiLinkMediaTransportPlatform.jpg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems DigiLink Media Transport Platform