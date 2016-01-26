Kodak Unveils Super 8 Filmmaking Challenge Winners

Kodak announced the Grand Prize winners of the KODAK Super 8 Filmmaking Challenge, following a screening of remarkable works from the 15 semi-finalists’ films at the Slamdance Film Festival last night. Kodak launched the Super 8 Filmmaking Challenge in November 2015 as part of the company’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Super 8, a beloved format that inspires content creators far and wide.

The Challenge immediately struck a creative chord, and over 530 films from around the world – narrative, music videos, experimental, classic surf and skate, documentaries, archival, fashion, and home movies – were submitted. The films showcase the robust depth of talent among filmmakers, both professionals and amateurs alike, as well as the diverse range of the capabilities of Super 8 as a unique storytelling tool. Filmmakers entered both vintage and new work in one of three categories: POV, Action and Flashback. From the original entries, 15 semi-finalists were chosen through online audience voting and juried selection. Those 15 semi-finalists, who earned a hosted screening at the esteemed Slamdance fest, competed again in a global online audience vote, which determined the final first, second and third place audience winners.

Boasting prizes valued at $12,500, the Grand Prize Audience winners of Kodak’s inaugural online contest are:

1. Pablo Madrid Lopez from Spain for THE NOVEL, receiving a prize package that consists of a KODAK PixPro SP360 Action Camera, a Rhonda CAM Super 8 Camera from Pro8mm, 10 Pro8mm Super 8 film kits, approximately $2,000 retail value of KODAK motion picture film of the winner’s choosing, and a KODAK t-shirt.

2. Haven Nutt from the United States for the MR. MAN trailer won a KODAK PixPro SP360 Action Camera, six Super 8 film kits, and a KODAK t-shirt.

3. Dianne Ouellette from Canada for RED IS DEAD takes home a KODAK PixPro SP360 Action Camera, three Pro8mm Super 8 film kits, and a KODAK t-shirt.

Renato Coelho from Brazil, who directed TRAIN, won the Grand Jury Award, which was chosen by a panel of respected industry professionals. Judges included cinematographer Rachel Morrison; photographer Elliott Landy; writer-producer Josh Friedman; Glenn Gainor, head of physical production at Sony Screen Gems; Leslie Raymond, executive director of the Ann Arbor Film Festival; and Pro8mm founders Phil and Rhonda Vigeant. Coelho earns an identical prize package as the first place Grand Prize Audience winner.

“Jurying the Super 8 Challenge allowed me to reconnect with the medium and see the variety of creative exploration,” said Raymond, who led the jury. “I am excited to see it persisting as a member of the film family.”

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this month, Kodak announced an initiative to support Super 8 film into the future. The company introduced a prototype of a new Super 8 camera, and revealed plans for creating an ecosystem that includes a range of cameras, film development services, post production tools and more.

“Kodak is resolute in our efforts to ensure film continues to be an option for filmmakers passionate about using it for all levels of content creation,” said Sascha Rice, Global Marketing Director for Kodak’s Entertainment Imaging Division. “The response to this contest and to the new Super 8 camera has been overwhelmingly positive, and the momentum to shoot on film is palpable. Kodak is honored to be here to support and advance these artists’ creativity.”

To discover recent movies, television, and music videos shot on 8mm, 16mm, 35mm, and 65mm film, go to: www.kodak.com/go/shotonfilm.