StoryBoard Artist Version 7 Now Available

Los Gatos, CA – January 25, 2016 – PowerProduction Software, the leading developer of visualization solutions for film and video production, announced today the availability of StoryBoard Artist Version 7, the essential digital and animatic storyboard creation tool for filmmakers. The new version 7 release amps up 3D capabilities, adding an unlimited number of character poses, advanced motion graphics, and integration with StoryBoard mobile apps for previs creation across devices.

“StoryBoard Artist Version 7 gives you the simplicity and speed of working in 2D environments with all the flexibility you want when creating a 3D representation of your vision. It's really the best of both worlds," says Paul Clatworthy, creative director at PowerProduction. "Artist 7 eliminates the time and learning curve that comes with creating an entire 3D world. With all the assets at your fingertips, users can quickly and easily create the shot they want. They can tweak characters in 3D just as if they were directing actors. Artist 7 is our best upgrade ever, building on our rich history of innovation in media production software.”

StoryBoard Artist Version 7 Key Features

·Unlimited character posing with straightforward adjustment tools lets users get started quickly and tweak poses as needed

·New motion graphics capabilities let users define character movement within shots, providing an exact representation of the director’s vision for that scene

·Supports standard 3D formats as well as Autodesk .FBX and Google SketchUp

·Integration with StoryBoard mobile apps allows users to storyboard on any of their devices

·Expanded timeline editing and sound sweetening

·Imports native screenplay formats such as Final Draft, Screenwriter and more

·Floating licensing, no hardware key

·Streamlined interface

Pricing and Availability

StoryBoard Artist Version 7 is immediately available through the PowerProduction Software worldwide reseller channel and direct from the PowerProduction Software website at www.powerproduction.com for 499.99 USD.

StoryBoard Artist owners can upgrade to the new version 7.0 for 199.00 USD.

