NAMM 2016: Adorama Covers Breaking Show News

Audio Technica Announces New Microphones and In-Ear Monitors

In his round-up on the latest announcements from Audio Technica, Adorama Learning Expert Brian Trahan says, “Audio Technica has been one of the masters of transduction-based audio technology in both consumer and pro-audio markets for the past 50+ years, and this year is no exception. At NAMM this winter, AT barrels boldly into the in-ear-monitor (IEM) headphone market with three exciting new products that will blow you away and certainly give competitors a run for their money.”

Just announced products from the Audio Technica line include:

·ATH-E70, ATH-E50 and ATH-E40 In-Ear Monitor (IEM) Headphones

The ATH-E series are designed for use as in-ear monitors, compatible with Audio Technica’s M2 and M3 IEM wireless systems. All three units have housings designed to maximize isolation from outside sound, each slightly varying in shape. All have a “flexible memory cable” to loop over the ears for a custom-fit. The ATH-E70 ($399) offers audio pros three balanced armature drivers, the ATH-E50 ($199) has a single armature driver, and the ATH-E40 ($99) has a dual phase push-pull driver, which uses two diaphragms facing each other in a dynamic driver scenario.

·AE2300 Dynamic Cardioid Microphone: This high-end dynamic mic is designed for use on versatile sources including guitar amps, percussion, horns and winds.

·ATM230 Dynamic Hypercardioid Microphone: Built for musicians’ every day use, this mic has an excellent low-end that can withstand high SPL scenarios, like being two inches from a drum head.

·TW-T1007 System 10 Microphone Desk Stand Transmitter and ATW-T1006 System 10 Boundary Microphone/Transmitter: These are wireless units compatible with System 10 receivers, great for announcements at school, readings at church or temple, or conferences at work.

Fender Announces New Strats and Teles

A storied name in the history of guitars, Fender has been making the Telecaster and Stratocaster since 1951 and 1954, respectively. The American Elite Series are some of Fender’s finest guitars in production. The latest from this line have been carefully updated and crafted for exceptional comfort, playability and tonal opportunity.

The New American Elite Fender Strats and Teles include:

The American Elite Stratocaster

The Shawbucker HSS

The American Elite Telecaster

The Thinline Semi-Hollow Body

Also just announced are the New American Special Fender Strats and Teles, which offer musicians high-quality builds at more affordable prices, perfect for players of every level.

The American Special Stratocaster

The American Special Stratocaster HSS

The American Special Telecaster

DPA Releases New Mounting Options for 4099 Instrument Microphones

DPA (Danish Pro Audio), a boutique Danish microphone company, offers one supreme line of mics for many instrumental applications. Their d:vote 4099 Instrument Microphones feature a supercardioid polar pattern, giving these mics a knack for sounding natural and exactly like the instrument they are mic’ing, with great gain before feedback.

For instrumentalists who haven’t had a proper clip to mount a DPA mic near their instrument, DPA has now released: a Universal Clamp Mount with a strong grip designed for instruments without a dedicated holder, the SM4099 Stand Mount, a Microphone Stand Mount and an AC4099 Clip for the Accordion.

