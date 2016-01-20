Axon Brings Fully Customizable Control & 4K Production to CABSAT 2016

Broadcast infrastructure specialists Axon Digital Design will showcase its Cerebrum control and monitoring software at this year's CABSAT exhibition in Dubai, UAE (Hall 1, Stand B1-30).

Now a key feature in numerous broadcast facilities across the world, this customizable system is fast becoming the control solution for choice for mobile production, news and studio live production, master control and remote production. Recent deployments include eTV in South Africa, News UK's broadcast facilities in London, Metro TV in Indonesia and major international sports productions including the 2015 Open Golf Championships, BT Sport's Ultra HD coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Timeline's upcoming production of the Dubai World Cup, the foremost event of the international horse racing calendar that is taking place during CABSAT.

Cerebrum’s advanced functionality and broad range of features is ideal for complex events like the Dubai World Cup Carnival because it simplifies multi device monitoring and control onto one easy-to-use interface. It supports a wide range of devices from different manufacturers – including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multiviewers and waveform monitors – using either SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) or third party protocols.

Axon Digital Design will also use CABSAT to showcase a range of 4K products and production tools that are designed to help broadcasters deal with the challenges of this new format.

As momentum builds for Ultra HD 4K television, the company has introduced new additions to its Synapse signal processing line including a 4K up, a down converter, a distribution amplifier and two production ‘Tool Boxes’. Both production Tool Boxes (U4T100 & U4T140) carry Vanc and Hanc data such as timecode and embedded audio. The U4T140 also provides a Dolby E encoder and decoder. .

Axon will also show SMART DVB, its platform for live MPEG-2 and DVB transport stream reporting. SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. Powerful and versatile, the SMART DVB suite enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level. Following its launch in 2015, leading organizations such as Arqiva, M7, ASTRA, NPO/BVN are already successfully using SMART to monitor and analyse the quality of their DVB operations and boost performance.

Axon's final product line on show at CABSAT is TIDE, a new high-performance multi-codec, multi-format, modular processing platform for the contribution and distribution of live video.

Developed for network service providers, news organisations, programme distributors and bouquet providers, the new TIDE series provides high-quality reliable contribution and live streaming using whatever medium is available. Offering an extensive modular range, it can process live broadcast quality signals, perform HD and SD video encoding and decoding (MPEG2 and H264), Conditional Access or BISS scrambling and descrambling and transport stream (re)multiplexing for a wide range of applications, from contribution to channel back-up – over satellite, microwave, 3G/4G/5G mobile networks, managed IP networks and the open internet.

With a range of 15 modules, TIDE provides all the functionality that is required to set up a connection in any situation. As with all Axon’s modular solutions, it offers cost effective performance whilst saving space and reducing energy consumption.

For more information on Axon's product range, please visit CABSAT 2016, Hall 1 Stand B1-30

