Middle Atlantic Introduces UTB Series Universal TechBox(TM) for Discreet Mounting of AV Equipment

FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- Jan. 12, 2016 -- Middle Atlantic Products today announced the launch of the UTB Series Universal TechBox(TM), a low-profile, unique solution for discreetly mounting AV equipment underneath a table surface within meeting spaces. The UTB Series Universal TechBox is ideal for mounting equipment such as the Crestron 3-Series(R) 4K DigitalMedia(TM) Presentation System 150 and other streaming solutions, as well as small devices, switchers, and interface accessories for audio, video, and/or HDMI(R).

"Our all-new UTB Series provides secure rackmount capability right where it's needed. Whether it's underneath a table surface or vertically mounted to another out-of-sight surface, it's perfect for storing all-in-one presentation and control solutions within small- to mid-sized huddle spaces, conference rooms, and other collaboration environments," said John Franetovich, application engineer and project manager at Middle Atlantic Products. "The low-profile and easy-to-install design provides a clean and unobtrusive look with the flexibility to expand from one to two rackspaces, while also providing small device mounting."

Available in two widths -- traditional 19-inch rackmount and half-rack -- the UTB Series Universal TechBox is field-configurable with all necessary hardware and accessories for both sizes. The unit can be mounted horizontally or vertically in three easy steps: mount the top to the chosen surface, integrate the equipment, and secure the bottom piece to the top -- all without tools. It includes pairs of rackrail and front and rear covers for both 1RU and 2RU sizes, offering security for settings and cable connections and preventing users from tampering with equipment. Designed for both rackmount and non-rackmount equipment, the UTB Series' patented pattern accommodates small device mounting, compact surge protection, and cable tie-down with a vent pattern designed to optimize cooling airflows.

More information about Middle Atlantic's product family is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since Legrand acquired the company in 2011.

# # #

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth. Legrand reported sales of $6 billion in 2014. Legrand has a strong presence in North America, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that includes C2G, Cablofil, Electrorack, Middle Atlantic, Nuvo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Quiktron, Vantage, Watt Stopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). More information is available at www.legrand.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/160112MAP.doc

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP-UniversalTechBox.jpg

Visit Middle Atlantic at ISE 2016 Hall 1-M2

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.