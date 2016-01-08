Appear TV Demonstrates DVB/T and T2 Systems Solutions at Convergence India 2016

New Delhi, January 8, 2016– Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and IP television, will demonstrate its DVB/T and T2modules at Convergence India 2016 (Stand A28).

Through these modules, Appear TV offers a complete solution for broadcasters, such as those in India, looking to create a DVB-T/T2 infrastructure. Since all elements of a DVB/T and T2 solution for SFN and MFN networks are supported by modules within the Appear TV advanced video processing platform, there is no need to integrate systems from multiple vendors. The company’s DVB-T/T2 solutions include all the elements required to complete a DVB terrestrial platform, including the core compression, modulation, demodulation, T2 Gateway and statistical multiplexing for increased bandwidth efficiency.

Part of the solution is Appear’s TV DVB-T2 terrestrial gateway module, which performs the critical adaptation functions required for DVB-T2-compliant streams, including time-stamp insertion for signal-frequency networks (SFNs), in-band modulator signaling and the provision of T2MI streams in either the raw or encapsulated MPEG-2 TS format for DVB-T2 distribution. It also provides several functions for SFNs and offers support for all the mandatory features of the T2 and T2MI 1.2.1 specification, as well as the DVB-T2 Lite standard (non-FEF version 1.3.1). The module’s dual physical IP output ports per gateway offer redundant feeding of the distribution network. Users can implement up to five separate gateways per option card. An ASI option is also available.

“Our T2 gateway is ideal for providing a centralized approach to regionalization, where regional content is backhauled in compressed form to the primary headend,” explains Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “With the centralized model, Appear TV can perform the signal generation with minimal overhead, providing extremely efficient distribution over any network—most typically IP, satellite or a mix of the two.”

Appear TV combines support for the DVB-T2 multi-PLP concept with innovations for distribution, whether over IP or satellite, to achieve the most efficient standards-compliant multi-regional solutions possible. The gateway offers several tools for regionalization including:

·Flexible implementation of the DVB-T2 PLP concept

·Individual modulation parameter settings per PLP

·Generation of up to 250 PLPs (in total over all enabled gateways)

·Full remultiplexing capability for each PLP

·Support for up to 64 regions

The DVB-T/T2 units are part of Appear TV’s modular concept, which gives users a choice of modules and software to create a video-processing solution custom tailored to their needs. Any signal input from any carrier can be captured and adapted to any other signal output, with highly dense and powerful video processing in any format and to any device. Since Appear TV’s platform is modular, it allows users to have multiple distribution format processes originating from one chassis, saving on hardware space and making it easy to make additions and upgrades as new formats and transmission technologies arise. In addition, all Appear TV modules can work with other third-party devices, making the integration with existing transmission equipment seamless.

About Appear TV

Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com